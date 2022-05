We quite liked Ni No Kuni 2 when we reviewed it back in 2018, calling it "an ambitious, beautiful JRPG that keeps on giving." Instead of following it up with another big budget console game, developer Level-5 took a different approach, releasing a mobile MMO titled Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds in 2021. Apparently it was a smash hit last June, raking in $101 million in just 11 days despite being available in only a few countries. That almost certainly makes Cross Worlds the most lucrative game in the series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO