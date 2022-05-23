ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers third, Mariners first in Canadian Days A tourney

By The Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Brysen Herion drove in two runs, Easton Capser sparked a four-run fifth inning with an RBI double and the Kalispell A Lakers beat Cranbrook, B.C. 7-2 in the third-place game of the Canadian Days Tournament “A” bracket Sunday.

Herion’s grounder brought home Joey Thatcher to break a 1-1 tie in the third inning; Herion stole third and came in on Josh Close’s single.

Casper’s double made it 4-2 in the fifth; he later scored on a double steal, and Adam Nikunen added an RBI single in the frame.

Braden Capser got the win on the mound for the Lakers (10-7), scattering seven hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Bandits 010 010 - 2 9 4

Lakers A 102 040 - 7 6 1

Michael Clark, Ty Dupley and Harper Harris. Braden Capser, Josh Close (6) and TJ Hyack.

CRANBROOK BANDITS — Ryan White 1-3, Brantly Johnston 0-3, Clark 0-2, Tai Strachen 1-1, Harris 1-4, Leif Dubriel 2-4, Dupley 0-2, Vinny Fiorentiono 1-3, Josh Pighin 2-2, Dallin Rodger 1-3.

KALISPELL LAKERS A — Adam Nikunen 1-4, Joey Thatcher 1-3, Oscar Kallis 1-3, Brysen Herion 0-3, Easton Capser 1-4, Carter Schlegel 0-2, Jackson Heino 0-0, Close 1-3, Hyack 0-1, Kaden Drish 1-2.

2B — Casper, Drish, Thatcher. RBIs — White, Fiorentiono, Herion 2, Nikunen, Casper, Close.

MV Mariners 11, River City 0

In the championship, Dawson DuMont hit an RBI double, a solo homer and pitched five shutout innings to lead Mission Valley (6-1) over the River City Thunder..

Alex Muzquiz added an RBI single in the third and hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth for the Mariners.

Dumont hit his homer in the fifth for the game’s final run; it ended early because of the mercy rule. On the bump, he allowed two walks with that one hit, and struck out eight.

Cole Wadsworth drove in three runs for the Mariners, with his triple sparking the Mariners’ 3-run second inning.

Mariners 032 42 - 11 13 0

Thunder 000 00 - 0 1 4

Dawson Dumont and Espn Fisher. K. Cooley, B Smither (3), T o’Brien (4), W Beckenhauer (5), N McLean (5) and A. Tomlinson.

MISSION VALLEY MARINERS — Xavier Fisher 1-4, Alex Muzquiz 3-3, Dumont 2-4, E.Fisher 1-3, Dylan Davis 3-3, W Wadsworth 0-3, Braunson Henriksen 1-4, C Wadsworth 3-3, L Shoemaker 0-2.

RIVER CITY THUNDER — J Murrell 0-2, N. McLean 0-1, A Ebel 1-2, BV Smither 0-2, K Colley 0-1, G Colley 0-1, K Coey 0-1, A Gwaltney 0-1, A Tomlinson 0-1, T O’Brien 0-1.

2B — Hendrickson, Davis. 3B — Wadsworth. HR — Muzquiz, Dumont. RBIs — Wadswoth 3, Muzquiz 2, Dumont 2, Davis.

IN THIS ARTICLE
