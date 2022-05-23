ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers AA down Northwest Premier at Canadian Days tourney

By The Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

The Kalispell Lakers scored seven runs in the second inning and blazed to a 9-1 victory Sunday afternoon over Northwest Premier in the final game of the annual Canadian Days legion baseball tournament.

The Okotoks Dawgs Red won the annual tournament. They defeated the Lakers 14-2 in Saturday’s late game. The score for their Sunday game was not available.

Kalispell’s offensive firepower was fueled Sunday by Jackson Nelson, Gage Brink, Kostya Hoffman and Haiden Bunyea, who all batted in runs in the inning.

Max Holden was 2-for-2, Hoffman was 1-for-3 on the afternoon with three RBI, and Brink was 1-for-1 with two RBI.

Hoffman also picked up the win for Kalispell. The lefty surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out seven.

Northwest Premier 100 00 — 1 3 0

Lakers AA 170 1x — 9 5 1

Northwest Premier batting unavailable.

Kalispell — Gage Brink 1-1, Ostyn Brennan 0-3, Max Holden 2-2, Kostya Hoffman 1-3, Elijah Owens 1-3, Haiden Bunyea 0-2, Grady Drish 0-1, Niv Gustafson 0-1, Jackson Nelson 0-1, James Moody 0-0. RBI — Brink 2, Holden 1, Hoffman 3, Bunyea 1, Nelson 1.

Lakers AA 9, Bandits 1

Elijah Owens tripled and scored during a five-run first inning, and the Kalispell AA Lakers (12-5) downed the Spokane Bandits at the Canadian Days Legion baseball tournament Saturday

Jackson Nelson and Max Holden both had two hits, and Holden and Kostya Hoffman each scored twice for the Lakers.

The big first inning was sparked by a double steal that brought home Ostyn Brennan; the Lakers stole second and third, drawing an errant throw to score another run before Owens tripled in a run.

Fletcher Postlewait threw five strong innings, scattering seven hits and three walks. He struck out three.

Bandits 001 000 - 1 7 5

Lakers AA 500 121 - 9 8 1

Bandits batter unavailable. Fletcher Postlewait, Aaron Crutsinger (6) and Nic Gustafson.

Okotok Dawgs Red 14, Lakers AA 2

Jacob Wurbleski had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs as the Okotok Dawgs Red used a 9-run seventh inning to break open a tight game Saturday.

Gabe Brink had two hits and drove in a run for the Lakers. Jackson Nelson drove in the other run, and Grady Drish hit a triple.

Dawgs Red 100 310 9 - 14 12 0

Lakers AA 000 200 0 - 2 7 2

Martin Ding, Marco Fajardo (6) and R. Mattson. Max Holden, Asher Baines (6), Nic Gustafson (7), Ostyn Brennan (7) and Grady Drish.

Lakers AA 11, Okotok Dawgs White 2

On Friday, Kostya Hoffman and Jackson Nelson each had two hits and two RBIs as the Lakers rode another big first inning to victory.

Nelson hit a two-run single that capped the Lakers’ five-run outburst in the first inning. Hoffman hit a two-run single to cap the scoring in the fifth, ending the game under the mercy rule.

Oscar Kallis went the distance on the hill, allowing five hits and no walks. He struck out one.

Grady Drish also had two hits for Kalispell, while Gage Brink and Haiden Bunyea both scored twice.

Dawgs White 000 20 - 2 5 2

Lakers AA 511 04 - 11 11 1

Jordan Hurst, Nathan McGregor (5) and D Garcia. Oscar Kallis and Grady Drish.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Lakers Aa#Northwest Premier#The Kalispell Lakers#The Okotoks Dawgs Red#Holden 1#The Kalispell Aa Lakers#The Spokane Bandits
