A pedestrian struck and killed by a car in Indio

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in the area of Avenue 48 and Oasis street in Indio tonight. The accident happened at 8:22 p.m.

Indio police are currently on the scene where the pedestrian was found. Authorities say the driver is being cooperative and at this time no suspected drugs or alcohol have played a part in the accident.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area between Monroe and Jackson street and to stay away from Oasis street as the roadway will be closed.

