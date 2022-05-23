Reining Liberty Ranch Trivia Night Fundraiser

The Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council (GTAMC) is plotting its annual Manufacturing Summit for Tuesday, June 7 from 8am to 1pm at the Hagerty Center in Traverse City. Intended to shine a light on issues impacting the manufacturing industry both in Michigan and beyond, the summit has recently focused on topics like technology adoption and pandemic response. This year, the summit will feature a keynote address highlighting supply chain difficulties, staffing struggles, and other existential challenges that the manufacturing sector is facing right now.
Comments / 0