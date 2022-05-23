ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

Reining Liberty Ranch Trivia Night Fundraiser

traverseticker.com
 3 days ago

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Enjoy trivia...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
traverseticker.com

2022 Traverse City Uncorked

May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign up to receive a digital passport to take a self-guided wine tour, track your winery visits & enter to win prizes. At 5 check-ins you will win your choice of an Uncorked t-shirt, a Traverse City wine glass or a corkscrew.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reining#Trivia
traverseticker.com

Story Time with Ms. Gretchen

4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Friendship & Empathy. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Garlic Mustard Workbee

Help pull garlic mustard, a non-native, invasive plant species that spreads rapidly & creates monocultures, eliminating native plants such as trillium from the landscape. Please sign up.
traverseticker.com

Renewable Energy 101

Featuring Joe DeFors of Leelanau Energy. This program will explore the who/what/when/where/why & how of renewable energy.
LELAND, MI
traverseticker.com

A $24 Million Juggernaut: A Look At Northern Michigan's Airbnb Market

Nearly $500,000: That’s how much money Airbnb hosts in the City of Traverse City area pulled in over Memorial Day weekend last year, with the average host earning $800 over the course of the weekend. That’s just one of many eye-opening statistics recently shared with The Ticker. As Traverse City approaches yet another Memorial Day weekend – and with it, the start of yet another summer tourism season – we crunch some of the numbers to find out just how big Airbnb is in northern Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Rapids, MI
traverseticker.com

Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council Details Plans For Upcoming Manufacturing Summit

The Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council (GTAMC) is plotting its annual Manufacturing Summit for Tuesday, June 7 from 8am to 1pm at the Hagerty Center in Traverse City. Intended to shine a light on issues impacting the manufacturing industry both in Michigan and beyond, the summit has recently focused on topics like technology adoption and pandemic response. This year, the summit will feature a keynote address highlighting supply chain difficulties, staffing struggles, and other existential challenges that the manufacturing sector is facing right now.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Garfield Township By The Numbers: High Levels of Poverty, Rentals, Retail Jobs

Over one-third of children in Garfield Township live in poverty, almost double the statewide rate in Michigan, while 43 percent of the population has moved into the township since 2015 – a figure attributable to the high number of rental units in the community. Those are just some of the demographic trends township staff identified in a report that will be discussed by Garfield Township planning commissioners Wednesday as they look to the future by rewriting the township’s master plan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

COVID Outbreak Hits West Senior High

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Traverse City West Senior High School. An outbreak is defined as any school building with three or more associated positive cases. To date, there are 34 identified cases among students and staff at TC West. The Health Department...

Comments / 0

Community Policy