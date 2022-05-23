ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kim Jong-un buries mentor amid North Korea Covid crisis

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011SRo_0fn48oE700
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) carries Hyon Chol-hae’s casket during his funeral service in Pyongyang.

Kim Jong-un attended the funeral for a top North Korean official, state media reported on Monday, helping carry his coffin, as the country maintained the much-disputed claim that its coronavirus outbreak is subsiding.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim attended the funeral on Sunday of Hyon Chol-hae, a Korean People’s Army marshal who reportedly played a key role in grooming him as the country’s next leader before Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, died in late 2011.

State media photos showed a bare-faced Kim Jong-un carrying Hyon’s coffin with other men wearing masks before he threw earth to his grave at the national cemetery. They showed many soldiers clad in olive-green uniforms saluting while other officials dressed in dark suits stood at attention.

KCNA said “a great many” soldiers and citizens earlier turned out along streets to express their condolences when Hyon’s coffin was moved to the cemetery.

The news agency quoted Kim as saying: “The name of Hyon Chol-hae would be always remembered along with the august name of Kim Jong-il.” He wept when he visited a mourning station established for Hyon last week.

Since admitting earlier this month to an outbreak of the Omicron variant, North Korea has stated only how many people have fevers daily, and has identified only a few of the cases as Covid-19.

Its state media said on Monday that 2.8 million people have fallen ill due to an unidentified fever but only 68 of them died since late April, an extremely low fatality rate if the illness is Covid-19, as suspected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16160J_0fn48oE700
Kim Jong-un and other high-ranking figures attend the funeral of the late Hyon Chol-hae in Pyongyang. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

North Korea has limited testing capability for that many sick people, but some experts say it is also likely underreporting mortalities to protect Kim from political damage.

North Korea maintains a nationwide lockdown and other stringent rules to curb the virus outbreak. Region-to-region movement is banned, but key agricultural, economic and other industrial activities were continuing in an apparent effort to minimise harm to the country’s already moribund economy.

KCNA said on Monday that 167,650 new fever cases had been detected in the past 24 hours, a notable drop from the peak of about 390,000 reported about a week ago. It said one more person died and that the fever’s fatality rate was 0.002%.

“All the people of [North Korea] maintain the current favourable turn in the anti-epidemic campaign with maximum awareness, in response to the call of the party central committee for defending their precious life and future with confidence in sure victory and redoubled great efforts,” KCNA said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVwzv_0fn48oE700
Kim Jong-un pours dirt into Hyon Chol-hae’s grave. Photograph: KCNA/Reuters

Experts question the true toll, given North Korea’s 26 million people are mostly unvaccinated and about 40% are reportedly undernourished. The public health care system is almost broken and chronically short of medicine and supplies.

In South Korea, where most of its 52 million people are fully vaccinated, the fatality rate of Covid-19 was 0.13% as of Monday.

South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers last week that some of the fever cases tallied by North Korea included people suffering from other illnesses such as measles, typhoid and pertussis. But some civilian experts believe most of the cases were Covid-19.

Before admitting to the omicron outbreak on 12 May, North Korea had insisted it was virus-free throughout the pandemic. It snubbed millions of vaccines offered by the UN-backed Covax distribution program and has not responded to offers of medicine and other aid from South Korea and the US.

The World Health Organization has also pleaded for more information on the outbreak but has not received a response.

Some observers say North Korea would receive assistance only from China, its last major ally, because western aid shipments could hurt Kim’s leadership as he has repeatedly called for “a self-reliance” to fight against US-led pressure campaigns.

Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
CBS News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons preemptively "if necessary"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top army officials for a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week. Kim expressed "firm will" to continue developing his nuclear-armed military so that it could "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Jong Il
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#North Korean#People S Army#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

287K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy