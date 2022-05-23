Click here to read the full article. Victor Glemaud is keeping busy — with resort shooting now and spring 2023 on deck. But somehow in the interim, the designer known for joyful knits is lending his creative inspiration to interiors. The new link with design house Schumacher, called Cul-De-Sac by Victor Glemaud, is equal parts an ode to the Haitian-American designer’s clean and chic aesthetic as well as his Caribbean heritage.More from WWDInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisAlan Faena: Alchemy and Creative CollaborationInside the Museum of Arts and Design's Punk Graphics Exhibit Featuring fabrics, wall coverings and trims, the collection...

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 27 MINUTES AGO