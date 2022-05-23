Gunnels receives scholarship to SouthArk

We often publish articles about happenings elsewhere in Arkansas because they are about cool ideas. Such was Monday’s article headlined, “Volunteers making effort to restore Ozark chinquapin.” Chestnut blight, a fungus, almost drove the tree to extinction more than a century ago. The Ozark chinquapin was a mainstay of Southern forests. It was a major food source for wildlife, Native Americans and European immigrants. There is hope that the tree can be restored through the work of the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation. It is trying to find and to propagate blight-resistant seed stock, and to replant the tree across its native range, which includes South Arkansas. CLICK HERE if you want to learn more. We are especially intrigued by the idea that this is the work of “citizen scientists.” This isn’t a state project or the goal of a big timber company. It’s simply a group of people trying to bring one highly-beneficial tree back from the brink. It is work that should interest every South Arkansas hunter, forester and amateur botanist.

