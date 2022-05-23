Gunnels receives scholarship to SouthArk

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young man from Homer, Louisiana is representing his community in the best of ways. Bennie Ferguson III just graduated from Homer High school. Achieving a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, a part of National Honor Society, and becoming valedictorian. “Ain’t nothing to it but...
Ashdown High School Senior Landon Wright was named an Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholar for Little River County this year. In order to even be considered for the honor, a minimum composite score of 32 in the ACT must be made and either a 3.50 academic grade point average or selection as a National Achievement Finalist or National Merit Finalist. “This is a scholarship program to promote academic excellence and to encourage the state’s most talented graduates to enroll in Arkansas post-secondary educational institutions is created and established which shall be cited as the Arkansas Governor’s Scholars Program.”
Southern Arkansas University Tech was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) at its annual meeting. The grant will be used for the continued restoration of one set of the 500-Man Barracks owned by SAU Tech. The project includes restoring over 300 original windows, external drainage improvements, new HVAC systems, new plumbing systems, and the renovation of all the bathrooms.
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Phillis Nation is a Arkansas native with deep roots in El Dorado. Nation graduated from high school in 1982 now, forty-years later, she’s hit a major milestone that many voices in her head told her she couldn’t do for years. On Saturday May 14th,...
We often publish articles about happenings elsewhere in Arkansas because they are about cool ideas. Such was Monday’s article headlined, “Volunteers making effort to restore Ozark chinquapin.” Chestnut blight, a fungus, almost drove the tree to extinction more than a century ago. The Ozark chinquapin was a mainstay of Southern forests. It was a major food source for wildlife, Native Americans and European immigrants. There is hope that the tree can be restored through the work of the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation. It is trying to find and to propagate blight-resistant seed stock, and to replant the tree across its native range, which includes South Arkansas. CLICK HERE if you want to learn more. We are especially intrigued by the idea that this is the work of “citizen scientists.” This isn’t a state project or the goal of a big timber company. It’s simply a group of people trying to bring one highly-beneficial tree back from the brink. It is work that should interest every South Arkansas hunter, forester and amateur botanist.
Ann Bridges, 80, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Ann was born on July 27, 1941 in Columbia County to the late Sanders and Olga (Bryan) Bridges. She was an assistant to the president of Southern Arkansas University for 33 years, starting January 9, 1984 for Dr. Harold Brinson, through Dr. Steve Gamble, Louis Blanchard, and retired under Dr. David Rankin on June 30, 2017. She was active with the SAU Alumni Association and the Association of Baptist Students on the SAU campus.
The Rotary Club of Magnolia presented Katie Caldwell, assistant director, and Janet Rider-Babbitt, executive director of the Magnolia Arts Council with a $1,500 check to go toward the Council's Capital Campaign. The money is to be used in the renovation of the old Imperial Antique Mall on the Square to...
The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the promotion of Jeff Whitener and Brad Moore to regional credit officers. In this new role, Whitener and Moore will have more responsibility overseeing loan production and credit quality in multiple markets as the bank continues to grow in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.
Viera Olea Clark, 98, of Haynesville, LA, formerly of Waldo, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, LA. Viera was born on March 8, 1924 in Waldo. She was a homemaker and a member of the Westside Baptist Church. Viera was known to her family as the “maker” of the coconut and peppermint cakes.
The Arkansas State Tourism just published an article featuring a town in Arkansas that they call not only one of these most unique towns in the state but also the best of four states all rolled up into one. The town? Texarkana, Arkansas. The article goes into what makes this...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They are known as the Huntington 6, and even though they haven’t quite received their high school diplomas, they’ve already walked across the stage and earned their associate of arts degrees from SUSLA. Four members of the Huntington 6, Danielle Robinson, Allison Allen, Azavia...
South Arkansas hunters will see their first bear-hunting season in modern times later this year, although a conservative quota will be in effect. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this week added open hunting seasons in Bear Zones 3 and 4 for the first time since modern-day bear hunting was instituted.
Although steaks are the centerpiece of the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-Off, some people are looking for more than beef when they head downtown each year. And if they were looking for arts, crafts, jewelry, and kids’ items, like the Pop It, they found them. However, many...
Registered voters have until 7:30 p.m. today to vote in Arkansas’ political party primary and non-partisan judicial and school board elections. There are six voting stations open in Columbia County. Calvary Baptist Church, 80 Hwy 79N, Magnolia. American Legion Post 3, 325 Legion Drive, Magnolia. Bowman/Brasher Building, 1st Baptist...
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The community was invited to join a prayer vigil Wednesday, May 25 for Minden Mayor Terry Gardner. The event began at noon at the Minden Civic Center, 520 Broadway St., according to a Facebook post. The vigil was planned following Gardner’s announcement that he is suffering...
If you're traveling to Hot Springs, Arkansas this Memorial holiday weekend make sure to check out the largest fireworks display on Saturday, May 28, at Hot Springs Memorial Field Airport. Bombers and BBQ will showcase the annual fireworks show that is normally held on Lake Hamilton but this year it...
(An earlier version of this article flipped the vote count of the candidates in Hot Spring County. This version corrects the error). Magnolia City Council member Steve Crowell won a 219-vote victory in the Republican Party primary Tuesday against incumbent State Sen. Charles Beckham of McNeil for the District 3 seat.
At the May 25 Board of Trustees Meeting, the Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees approved a competitive employee compensation package, including raises for the 2022-2023 school year. The approved compensation package includes new pay scales for all positions as recommended through a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Compensation Study,...
EL DORADO, Ark. — The story of 'El Dorado Jane Doe' is a case that's been actively investigated since 1991, when an 'unidentified' woman was murdered by her ex-boyfriend on July 10 on that year. Now, nearly 31 years later and Arkansas investigators have officially closed Kelly's case-- identifying...
