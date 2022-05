Tracey Fuchs, one of the most iconic field hockey players in the sport’s history and head coach of Northwestern’s field hockey team, grew up playing against boys. “There was no ice hockey for girls, so I played a lot of street hockey with the guys next door,” Fuchs said. “I grew up playing field hockey, and then we would switch to football and then we would go over to a baseball field so I was just always playing (sports) from the age of five.”

EVANSTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO