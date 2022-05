PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the community's help to find a suspect who attacked a man so badly that he died back in April. At around 7:30 a.m. on April 22, police say, Robert Armstrong, 62, was attacked by an unknown suspect with river rocks near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road while he was sleeping on a loading dock behind a retail store. The suspect then ran away toward a nearby apartment complex.

