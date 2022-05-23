ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, OK

Are police consent decrees an asset? Depends on who you ask

By JIM SALTER
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmqvT_0fn45G1E00
Police Consent Decrees FILE - In this May 25, 2020, file pool photo from police body camera video, George Floyd responds to police after they approached his car outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department is expected to face the intense scrutiny of a federal program credited with significant reform in some places, but scorned by critics in others as ineffective and a waste of taxpayer money. An investigation spurred by the killing of Floyd found that Minneapolis officers stopped and arrested Black people at a higher rate than white people, used force more often on people of color and maintained a culture where racist language was tolerated. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) (Uncredited)

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The Minneapolis Police Department will face the intense scrutiny of a federal program after a state investigation spurred by the killing of George Floyd concluded that the city's officers stop and arrest Black people more than white people, use force more often on people of color and maintain a culture in which racist language is tolerated.

The court enforced plan, known as a consent decree, has been credited with bringing significant reform in some places but scorned by critics elsewhere as ineffective and a waste of taxpayer money.

The 1994 crime bill gave the Department of Justice the ability to investigate police agencies for patterns or practices of unconstitutional policing, and to require agencies to meet specific goals before federal oversight can be removed. Typically, a federal judge oversees the consent decree and appoints a monitor to shepherd it.

Some agreements set a five-year timetable, but most last at least twice as long, said Danny Murphy, who oversaw consent decrees in New Orleans and Baltimore, and now consults with police departments that are under or potentially face them.

Nearly two dozen consent decrees are ongoing, even as the Justice Department pushes to make the process more efficient and less expensive. Attorney General Merrick Garland in September introduced budget caps and hearings after five years to determine if the agreements should end.

Though expensive and time-consuming, no city or agency has ever simply stopped cooperating. If that happened, the Justice Department would likely ask the federal judge to issue a compliance order, said Alex del Carmen, a criminology professor at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth, Texas, who has served as a monitor. The city or agency could be fined until it is back in good standing, del Carmen said.

University of Nebraska-Omaha Professor Emeritus Sam Walker, another expert in police accountability, said consent decrees have largely succeeded in reducing use of force and unnecessary traffic stops, and increasing de-escalation practices. He cited New Orleans as an example.

“Back in 2012, it was one of the worst departments in the country but they’ve made enormous progress," Walker said.

The Justice Department investigation of New Orleans found high numbers of officer-involved shootings, botched investigations and coverups. Now, Murphy said, New Orleans police are setting a standard for others to emulate.

“It went from excessive force and no accountability on force, to a significant reduction in serious force and strong investigation of those cases,” said Murphy. He credited the consent decree with providing "an opportunity to transform in ways that would be difficult, or maybe impossible, without it."

Success is more elusive in other places.

The city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, signed a settlement agreement in 2014 after a federal investigation that followed several officer-involved shootings. But today, many elected officials and Albuquerque residents are critical of what they see as a lack of progress, as well as the cost.

Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell in February urged Garland to end the consent decree, noting that city has spent nearly $25 million on it, including $10 million in monitor payments, and it hasn’t resulted in less crime: Albuquerque saw a record number of homicides in 2021.

“This consent decree has been in place for over seven years, cost millions of dollars, and failed to make our state's largest city safer or improve officer retention,” Herrell wrote.

The monitor's latest report, released May 11, offered hope. It cited a “substantial increase in training effectiveness” starting in the second half of 2021, and credited a new external investigation unit for improved examinations of use of force incidents.

In some cases, the success of the reform depends on who you ask.

Ferguson, Missouri, drew federal scrutiny after a white police officer fatally shot a Black 18-year-old, Michael Brown, in August 2014.

Neither a local grand jury nor the Justice Department found wrongdoing by the officer. But a Justice Department investigation found patterns of racial bias within the police department, including excessive force against Black people, petty citations and baseless traffic stops. Ferguson officials agreed to a consent decree in 2016.

Six years later, the changes have been significant. The once nearly all-white police department is racially split. Traffic stops are less common, systems have been set up to hear resident complaints, and the municipal court no longer uses fines and fees as a revenue source.

James Knowles III was mayor of Ferguson from 2011 until 2020, when he couldn’t run again due to term limits. He said that while the consent decree gave people “some peace of mind that the changes would be lasting," many reforms were implemented prior to the agreement.

Ferguson leaders estimate the city will spend $6 million to $10 million on the consent decree by the time the process is complete — a steep price in a small city.

And in some ways, Knowles said, Ferguson is worse off because the federal oversight only makes it harder to fill the multitude of officer vacancies.

“What’s the outcome?” he asked. “We have less officers. I’ll be so bold as to say we certainly have less-experienced officers. I wouldn’t say we have a better cadre of officers. I’m not saying they're worse, but I won’t say they’re better.”

But at a status hearing earlier this month in federal court, Ferguson Monitor Natashia Tidwell cited significant progress in developing plans for areas such as officer training and community policing. Now, she said, the focus is on implementation.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry lauded Ferguson's efforts, especially given the obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're moving in the right direction,” Perry said.

___

Doug Glass of the Associated Press in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

President Biden Signs Executive Order On Federal Policing 2 Years After George Floyd’s Killing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday, two years to the day George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, signed an executive order designed to strengthen accountability in federal law enforcement agencies. “I promised the Floyd family among others that George’s name is not just going to be a hashtag. Your daddy’s name is going to be known for a long time,” Biden said during remarks at the White House, where some of Floyd’s family members attended. “As a nation we’re going to  ensure that his legacy and the legacy of so many others we remember today—it’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Bail dropped to $150K in 'babies in the river' case

RED WING, Minn. — Bail has been significantly reduced for a woman linked by DNA to two babies left to die by the Mississippi River decades ago. Jennifer Matter appeared in Goodhue County Court via Zoom Wednesday, accompanied by her new defense attorney John Leunig. Matter is charged with second degree murder for allegedly leaving her newborn son to die on a Red Wing beach in 2003. Investigators say she has also been tied to a baby girl found by the Mississippi four years earlier.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

65 Minneapolis City Employees Speak Out On ‘Toxic And Racist’ Culture In City Coordinator’s Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sixty-five City of Minneapolis employees signed a letter calling the City Coordinator’s Office (CCO) a toxic and racist workplace. The CCO provides administrative and management services for the city. That letter led to a strong push from city employees and others on Tuesday against Mayor Jacob Frey’s new pick to run the CCO, Heather Johnston. Several former and current employees of the city coordinators office gathered outside their offices at city hall to raise awareness of what they call a decades long toxic and racist culture. “It’s exhausting and dehumanizing,” said Gina Obiri, a current employee with CCO. “The fact...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Saint Louis, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Minnesota Reformer

Thanks to overtime, nearly three-fourths of Minneapolis cops made six-figure incomes last year

The Minneapolis Police Department has been hemorrhaging employees — about 300 officers since George Floyd’s police killing two years ago — resulting in exploding overtime. Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman issued a new MPD policy on May 10 limiting overtime for the rest of 2022.  The post Thanks to overtime, nearly three-fourths of Minneapolis cops made six-figure incomes last year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: Many to see $500 monthly payments

Americans in one city will soon see monthly UBI payments worth $500, but they must qualify to see the first payment this month. The UBI program is being launched in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Families are currently completing the enrollment process to receive the payments. Many don’t have bank accounts, but a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Herrell
Person
Merrick Garland
CBS Minnesota

Devon Glover Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges In 2 Armed Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges for his role in two armed robberies in the summer of 2020, including one where he shot a restaurant owner. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that 22-year-old Devon Glover pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from two robberies in the summer of 2020. The first happened on June 16 when he and another man, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison of Columbia Heights, robbed...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Majority Of Longfellow Neighbors Say They Want The MPD 3rd Precinct To Be Reimagined As Something Completely New

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When officers abandoned the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct on May 28, 2020, three days after George Floyd was murdered, it was set on fire. Two years later, it remains abandoned, burned and barricaded. In a community conversation session held last week, Longfellow neighbors were asked if they’d like to see the Third Precinct rebuilt as another Minneapolis police station. Seventy-five percent of neighbors said no, while 25% said yes. The survey stated that of the 75% of who answered “no,” their reasoning was because it would glorify the history that happened there. Also, they stated it would further perpetuate the PTSD that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Primary In Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District Will Be Closely Watched

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s August primary will be a big one. One of the biggest contests is in the Fifth Congressional District where incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a challenge from former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels Federal officials, like members of Congress, have little say when it comes to local law enforcement matters. But that is not preventing candidates running in the Fifth District from weighing in on the future of the Minneapolis Police Department. Omar has been a supporter of the “defund the police” movement, and she was in favor of last year’s Minneapolis charter amendment that would have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens. It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing. "We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today,...
WAYZATA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Black People#Police Training#Police Accountability#Ap#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department
fox9.com

How Minnesota schools are responding to Uvalde, Texas school shooting

(FOX 9) - Schools around Minnesota are responding to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Authorities haven't revealed a motive but did say the gunman barricaded himself in a classroom, shooting anyone in his way. All the victims were in the same classroom. The gunman died in a shootout with police.
UVALDE, TX
northmetrotv.com

HAM LAKE MAYOR VAN KIRK RESIGNS, KIRKHAM NAMED INTERIM MAYOR

Mike Van Kirk, who was in his third term, resigned as mayor at a special city council meeting Monday night. Van Kirk confirmed to North Metro TV News that he was moving out of the state of Minnesota in support of his career as an airline pilot. He said it was not a secret to many at city hall, and he wanted to make sure city council had time to act accordingly.
HAM LAKE, MN
Minnesota Daily

UPDATE: Missing UMN student found dead

Authorities have canceled the search for missing University of Minnesota student Austin Ray Retterath after finding a deceased man in the Mississippi River on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Retterath. Authorities said...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota teen driver cited for marijuana

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Shakopee, MN, resident was cited about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, near Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Ashton Gregory Schriever stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Honda Civic clocked at...
SIBLEY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

An Exclusive Look At Minnesota’s First 5-Star Hotel

Originally published on May 22 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the first one ever in Minnesota. Yes, there is a list of impressive companies here, but for some reason, there’s never been a five-star hotel — until now. Four Seasons Minneapolis opens June 1. A five-star hotel sounds kind of intimidating, but the leaders say they are going to make this into a community center for all. Until now, no one has seen inside. WCCO is bringing you the very first public look. You may have seen it from the outside, but this is the first look inside. And it’s quite a sight to see. “This is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Tillman Charged With Killing Demitri Ellis-Strong At Downtown St. Paul LRT Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police say a St. Paul man is in custody and faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting at a downtown St. Paul light rail train station. Shawn Michael Tillman, 33, was arrested in a joint effort between Metro Transit and St. Paul police departments Saturday evening. The shooting happened early Friday morning at the METRO Green Line’s Central Station. Trains were not in service at the time. (credit: CBS) The victim, 37-year-old Demitri G. Ellis-Strong, died from several gunshot wounds. Police say Tillman was identified with the help of several surveillance cameras in the area. Ellis-Strong was one of three people who were killed in separate St. Paul shootings over a six-hour period. He is the city’s 18th homicide victim of the year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Suspicious death ruled a homicide in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The death of a man whose body was found inside a Minneapolis apartment over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. The report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found that the victim, identified as 52-year-old Eric David, died from "multiple sharp force injuries" at an apartment on Ridgewood Avenue, not far from Lyndale Avenue South and West Franklin Avenue in the Stevens Square neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy