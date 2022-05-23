ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Breakfast Brother’s

By Garland Journal
Cover picture for the articleBreakfast Brother’s a place to enjoy some comfort food with flavors that make your...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Irving family-owned breakfast restaurant expanding to Frisco

Jam + Toast is a family-owned breakfast spot in Irving and Los Colinas expanding, opening a third location in Frisco. The restaurant will serve the same menu items for breakfast and lunch. The breakfast menu features pancakes, French toast, omelets and crepes. The lunch menu has sandwiches, salads, burgers and paninis. The restaurant will feature fresh-squeezed orange juice, which is something not offered at the other two locations, according to owners Tima and Urim Seferi, along with Zife and Louie Kerimi. The owners will gain possession of the building in July and expect the build-out to take four to five months. The location will be at the Three Corners Plaza at 12335 University Drive, Ste. 100, Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
fwtx.com

Southwest Side Gets a Taste of Mexico at El Torito

A tiny pocket of far south Fort Worth, near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard, has turned into quite the hub for mom-and-pop restaurants. There’s Turkey Leg House, where monolithic turkey legs come drenched in mac and cheese and other toppings. Nearby is Wizard’s Burgers, whose excellent namesake dishes landed in our “Best New Burgers” cover story in the August issue. Long-running sausage and soul food spot Sausage Shoppe picked this area to move to a few years ago. It’s near Da Crab Trap, a recently opened seafood and Cajun joint. And home cooking can be found at Down Home Southern Kitchen, just a few feet away from the original location of Cousin’s Bar-B-Q.
FORT WORTH, TX
DFWChild

20 Family-Friendly Farmers Markets in Dallas-Fort Worth

How much do your kids understand about where their food comes from? Have you ever visited a pick-your-own fruit or veggie farm or bought fresh produce straight from the farmers themselves at your local farmers market? No worries if you silently answered with an “um…?” First thing’s first, you need to know where to look! If it’s been a minute since you’ve visited any of Dallas-Forth Worth’s farmers markets—or you’re just looking for a different one to check out—take a look through our roundup of 19 farmers markets for fresh and local foods, artisan-made goods, treats, freshly cut flowers and truckloads more.
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Dr. Catrina Pullum

Dr. Catrina Pullum is a member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Dallas Metropolitan Chapter and a board member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists. Executive Producer at Puissance Maison Productions, Chair, Board of Directors at Center of Empowerment for Families & Youth and President at Pull CorpMedia; this New Orleans, LA native is a graduate of Tulane University. Dr. Trina is a vision strategist, author, empowerment moderator, producer, director, entertainment executive, philanthropist and community servant. She provides many services, including: Literary & Music Publishing, Event production consulting, Transforming books to stage plays and Film/Television: Creation/Production. Find out more at www.drcatrinapullum.com.
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Beautifying our Community

India Stewart, PhD., is the principal artist, of “A Love Letter to Sunny South Dallas.” Her overall theme is celebrating the past, present, and future of South Dallas and the blue overlay is supposed to suggest a map and then she’ll add in another red line to suggest declining containing/draining the community.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Big Dance: A Hometown Salute To Charlie Pride

Grab your cowboy boots and get ready to boogie because Dallas Black Dance Theatre is closing its 45th anniversary season with The Big Dance: A Hometown Salute To Charlie Pride on Saturday, June 4, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The event will be an unforgettable night of country...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

A small peek at Lake Dallas' tiny home village

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The price of gas, groceries and rent are all going up with inflation levels at the highest they've been in decades. Some people are looking at cutting costs and downsizing their lifestyles. Nestled in Lake Dallas is a tiny home village of 13 houses of all different shapes and sizes. "People do like the idea of tiny home living and they like tiny home living inside a city limits where they can have all the amenities," said real estate developer, Terry Lantrip. What started as an idea for Lantrip became a hot commodity, especially right now. "I don't answer my phone anymore,...
LAKE DALLAS, TX

