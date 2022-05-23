Buy Black Business Spotlight: Breakfast Brother’s

Dr. Catrina Pullum is a member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Dallas Metropolitan Chapter and a board member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists. Executive Producer at Puissance Maison Productions, Chair, Board of Directors at Center of Empowerment for Families & Youth and President at Pull CorpMedia; this New Orleans, LA native is a graduate of Tulane University. Dr. Trina is a vision strategist, author, empowerment moderator, producer, director, entertainment executive, philanthropist and community servant. She provides many services, including: Literary & Music Publishing, Event production consulting, Transforming books to stage plays and Film/Television: Creation/Production. Find out more at www.drcatrinapullum.com.
