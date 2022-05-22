CBS Sports gives Ravens' offense mid-tier rating in 2022 rankings

Over the last few seasons the Baltimore Ravens have been known to have a very high-powered and explosive offense. Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the unit has dominated on the ground while also showing flashes through the air, and that’s propelled them to many big-time wins.

Despite the recent success of the Baltimore offense, in 2021 the unit struggled as a whole, especially in the later part of the season. When ranking each NFL offense using a weighted grading system, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports placed the Ravens’ unit at No. 13 overall, which put them in the third tier out of five total, representing an average placement.

The grading system uses a five-point scale, with one point being “terrible”, three points being “average”, and five points being “elite”. The system is also weighted, meaning the quarterback position has more of an impact on the overall grade since it is the most important part of the offense.

Baltimore’s scores out of five were:

4.5 out of 5 for quarterback

4 out of 5 for play-caller

4 out of 5 for offensive line

3 out of 5 for wide receiver/tight end

3.5 out of 5 for running back

Total score: 19

Weighted score: 3.93

At quarterback, Lamar Jackson getting a 4.5 out of 5 seems right due to his 2021 season, and his major ability to bounce back in 2022. The play-caller position belongs to Greg Roman, and his tenure with the Ravens has been extremely controversial. The offensive line should be able to be better than it was in 2021, especially if offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is able to return at full strength.

The wide receiver position was weakened due to the trade of wideout Marquise Brown, but tight end Mark Andrews helps the group when both positions are combined. However, the score of 3.5 out of 5 for running backs seems a bit low, as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards made up one of the best tandems in football before their injuries.