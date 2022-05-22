Ravens CB Marcus Peters expresses major confidence in team ahead of 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens suffered many injuries during the 2021 season, including multiple before the year even began. One of the team’s more devastating losses was that of cornerback Marcus Peters, who missed the entire season due to a torn ACL.

Peters recently spoke with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, and had plenty of interesting things to say on a multitude of topics. The veteran was asked about his excitement level for the upcoming 2022 season, and Peters expressed major confidence in his team, saying that he’d put Baltimore up against anybody.

“I’m excited as hell. We’re a Super Bowl-contending team. We just have to put it together, stay healthy and stay focused. I’m really excited. I’ll put us up against anybody, man. We play football.”

The Ravens’ secondary was among the worst in the league during 2021, so adding a fully healthy Peters plus Marlon Humphrey and other additions will be a welcome sight for the team. Baltimore is a team that seems to have been forgotten by many because of how their 2021 season went, but 2022 should be far more successful.