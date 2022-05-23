ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Increase of water rescues are on the horizon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather is getting warmer, attracting Chicagoans to the water. While people enjoy the lakefront, there is a darker side to the summer as it’s the highest water rescue season in Chicago. Rescues are starting to go up as more Chicagoans are near the water. “I think the...

secretchicago.com

10 Idyllic Destinations For Day Trips And Weekend Getaways Outside Of Chicago

If you’re looking to get out of the city for a minute, whether for nature, small-town living, or just a different city, here’s where to go. As our thriving metropolis moves into the glorious spring and summer temperatures, riverside bars, lakefront beaches, and our plethora of parks all begin to blossom with jubilance. But at the same time, our urban jungle can at times become too much. While Lake Michigan offers respite from the summer heat there’s peace found in escaping the city clamor during its more restless months.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
PARK RIDGE, IL
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Chicago

If you want to enjoy the hustle and bustle of the Windy City (and a slice of the best deep-dish pizza), but you also want to pitch your tent or park your recreational vehicle, there are many fabulous camping spots near the city. There is even a campground right on the shore of Lake Michigan with a beautiful beach. Here is a list of places to have the absolute best camping near Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

16-year-old pulled from Lake Michigan dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — A person pulled from Lake Michigan in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon has died, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to WISN 12. The victim was identified Tuesday as 16-year-old Hamdi Hassam. Authorities pulled her from the water about 3:15 p.m. near McKinley Marina. Hamdi was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Man's body pulled from Lake Michigan offshore from Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was pulled from Lake Michigan offshore from north suburban Wilmette Sunday afternoon. At 4:13 p.m., the Wilmette fire and police departments at an unspecified point on the lakefront after a boater reported finding a dead body about a mile offshore. Fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard pulled the body from water. Investigators believe the body had been in the water for at least a couple of weeks. The body appears to be that of a man of an unknown race with black hair, standing about 6 feet tall. Wilmette police do not have any active missing persons investigations. They are working with the Cook County Medical Examiner's office to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmette police at (847) 256-1200.
WILMETTE, IL
Secret Chicago

The Most Amazing Waterfalls Near To Chicago And How To Find Them

Whether you’re looking for an exciting place to cool off in the hotter months or just looking to escape the urban monotony to revel in nature’s beauty, visiting a waterfall is never a bad idea. There is something so refreshing for the mind, body, and soul about witnessing the calm chaos of water cascade down into a misty pool below. But whilst states like Oregon and Washington have over 200 waterfalls, there is somewhat of a limited supply in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

Chicago Likely to Reach ‘High' Alert Level As Early As Friday, Top Doc Says

As COVID cases continue to climb across much of the U.S. and Illinois, Chicago's top doctor said the city could reach a "high" alert level by the end of the week. "I do anticipate that Cook County, which includes Chicago, will move to high with the update [from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] later this week," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live Tuesday. "And so I would expect by Friday will probably be there."
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Group seeking Cook County to be separated from Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Members of "New Illinois" gathered over the weekend at Eastland Suites to come up with a constitution on how a new state would run if Cook County was divided from the rest of Illinois. They said the county has too much political power with a...
COOK COUNTY, IL

