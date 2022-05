HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckle up. The next couple of days could be a wild ride when it comes to storms and rain chances. A couple of different systems are approaching from the south. That will bring us waves of rain and increased chances for strong to severe storms. Let’s start with today. We will wake up in the 60s with some scattered showers around. Mostly cloudy skies will plague us most of the day, with some peeks of sunshine possible at times. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO