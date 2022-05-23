ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hospitalized after shooting in Visalia, police say

By Kellie Helton
 3 days ago

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot on Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to Kaweah Health Medical Center after it was reported that a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound had just been dropped off at the hospital.

When officers arrived, they say the victim told them that he had been shot near Velie Drive and Millcreek Parkway.

Officials say someone drove the victim to the hospital, but the driver had already left by the time officers could arrive and speak with them.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Lamar at 559-713-4739.

IN THIS ARTICLE
