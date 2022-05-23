ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Crafted by Aloha - Ribbon Lei-Making Workshop

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Hawaii and throughout Polynesia, a lei is given as a symbol of love and friendship. Lei are...

FOX 16 News

Ozarks destination voted “South’s Best Mountain Towns”

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — One prominent magazine found on store shelves and in checkout lanes across the United States has named a “vacation destination” in the Ozarks as one of this year’s “Best Mountain Towns.” The magazine and online publication, Southern Living, named Eureka Springs, Arkansas as one of 2022’s Best Mountain Towns of the […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Mojo’s Pints & Pies to reopen Garland Avenue location

A beloved Fayetteville pizza joint will soon be back in business. Mojo’s Pints & Pies officials this week announced the original midtown location at 1200 N. Garland Ave. will reopen on Thursday, May 26. “It’s been awhile, but we haven’t forgot about you,” read a post on the company’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Mia Rose Holdings Begins Development of 152-Unit Apartment Community

St. Louis, Missouri-based Mia Rose Holdings and Rogers, Arkansas-based ERC Holdings have begun development of PURE Lowell, a “live, work, play” multi-family community in the Northwest Arkansas city of Lowell. The project includes new construction of 152 one-and-two bedroom apartment units on six acres, which are visible off 1-49 and conveniently located near the corporate headquarters of J.B. Hunt and Mercy Pediatric and Mercy Behavioral Health clinics. The team will break ground in May and the project is scheduled to complete the third quarter of 2023. Mia Rose and ERC also are development partners for the 234-unit PURE Springdale community currently under construction 10 miles away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Preserve Arkansas acting to delay demolition of St. Scholastica

Little Rock-based Preserve Arkansas has received preliminary grant approval from a national trust to conduct an assessment of historic St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith, which is set for demolition after June 1. The $10,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation requires the Benedictine Sisters who own the...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Northwest Health launches at-home care program for patients with chronic conditions

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Health announced its new remote monitoring and virtual care support program for Northwest Physicians patients managing certain chronic health conditions. Northwest Health's Care Management At Home program will serve patients managing hypertension, heart failure, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Northwest's goal for this program...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Top fundraiser at The Jones Center in Springdale is retiring

Kelly Kemp-McLintock, the chief advancement officer for Springdale nonprofit The Jones Center, is retiring. The organization announced the news Wednesday (May 25) in a press release. Kemp-McLintock has been the organization’s chief fundraiser since 2004, following a long television career. The Jones Center, a privately held organization that opened...
The Shops at BrickCity now open in Fayetteville

A new market featuring dozens of local shops is now open in Evelyn Hills Shopping Center. The business, called The Shops at Brick City, is located at 1404 N. College Ave. in the shopping center, inside the spaces formerly home to Best Sports and Painting with a Twist. Brick City...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ricky Stromberg Named No. 2 Center in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior center RIcky Stromberg has been named the No. 2 center in the nation by @BigGameBoomer which is a college site dedicated to football. Stromberg, 6-4, 318, comes in behind Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi in the Top 50. Stromberg was a four-star recruit out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union who chose the Hogs over Tulsa, where he was previously committed, and others.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

