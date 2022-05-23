Crafted by Aloha - Ribbon Lei-Making Workshop

St. Louis, Missouri-based Mia Rose Holdings and Rogers, Arkansas-based ERC Holdings have begun development of PURE Lowell, a “live, work, play” multi-family community in the Northwest Arkansas city of Lowell. The project includes new construction of 152 one-and-two bedroom apartment units on six acres, which are visible off 1-49 and conveniently located near the corporate headquarters of J.B. Hunt and Mercy Pediatric and Mercy Behavioral Health clinics. The team will break ground in May and the project is scheduled to complete the third quarter of 2023. Mia Rose and ERC also are development partners for the 234-unit PURE Springdale community currently under construction 10 miles away.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO