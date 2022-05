Clarksville is nicknamed the Wildcats, but it was Daniel Boone that tried to claw back in Tuesday’s opening round of the TSSAA Class 4A state softball championships. The Lady ’Blazers fell behind by seven runs before rallying to give themselves a chance in a 9-4 loss at McKnight Park. They cut the lead to just three with runners on base before Clarksville (33-10) added a couple more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

