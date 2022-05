ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bikefest returns to the Grand Strand this weekend, and thousands are expected to make their way down to the Atlantic Beach area. “I think it’s the biggest bike fest on the East Coast,” said Stephen “Too Short” Crockett, who’s been attending the event for over 30 years. “You can expect a crowd and can expect to go to jail if you don’t act right.”

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO