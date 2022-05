DENVER | The Regis Jesuit baseball team won the Class 5A Championship Series the last time it made it in 2019, but this season’s stay lasted three games. The top-seeded Raiders dropped their first and third games of the double-elimination tournament, with a 10-6 defeat in an all-Aurora matchup with seventh-seeded Cherokee Trail on Saturday afternoon at All-City Stadium bringing their season to an end at 23-5.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO