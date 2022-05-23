ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. 60 in Tempe fully reopens following weeks of repairs due to water main break

By Courtland Jeffrey
Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, AZ — The US 60 near McClintock Drive in Tempe fully reopened late Sunday night, weeks after a water main break shut down the...

ABC 15 News

Community near Gilbert calls Ocotillo Widening Project a 'land grab'

GILBERT — A neighborhood near Gilbert is riled up, angered about the Ocotillo Widening Project that’ll take chunks of land from dozens of property owners. Many property owners made their voices heard Tuesday evening at the Town of Gilbert’s council meeting. Ellen West and her husband were...
Real estate issues and monsoon season: What to know before storms arrive

Long-time Arizona residents know and understand the unpredictability of monsoon season. Monsoon season arrives every summer here in Arizona lasting from June through the end of September—with some seasons bringing extremely intense rainstorms. While the past few years have brought modest amounts of rain, most Arizonans remember the extraordinary storms that occurred in 2014—with multiple 100-year storm events recorded by the Maricopa County Flood Control District. A 100-year storm is a storm event that has an intensity that is likely to recur once every hundred years. The 2014 monsoon season wreaked havoc throughout Phoenix, ravaging residential communities and causing extensive flooding damage. Many people may not realize the number of real estate issues that can accompany monsoon season.
Car wash agrees to pay Phoenix woman over $2K for car damages

Crime backlogs growing in the Valley as police departments deal with shortages. Valley police departments are finding themselves in a tough spot with a shortage of officers and a spike in violent crime. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Memorial...
Freeway break in Chandler drives costs to close to $8M

The water main break at McClintock Road and U.S. 60 that caused a shutdown on the freeway this month was not the first. The City of Chandler is still dealing with one at Price Road and the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeways more than four years later. This week...
Head-on collision causes Northern Ave to close in Peoria

PEORIA — Two people have been hospitalized after a head-on collision in Peoria on Northern Avenue between 99th and 103rd avenues. Officials say one driver has life-threatening injuries, while the other driver has non-life threatening injuries. Northern Avenue has been closed between 99th and 103rd Avenues while the crash...
Bicyclist killed in crash involving a vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was killed in a crash where he collided with a car near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road Wednesday afternoon. Andriya Shagwa, 48, was initially taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," where he later died. Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed...
Arizona's growing rural groundwater crisis

PHOENIX — With a megadrought across the west, Arizona is hardly the only state with water supply issues, but experts say it is unique. "The really striking thing about Arizona is that there's no one in charge for a lot of the state," Rebecca Nelson told ABC15. She is a water policy researcher who studies groundwater in the western U.S. at Stanford University.
Tallest Shipping Container Tower in North America Set to Open in Phoenix

Oscar the Grouch isn’t the only one who loves living in a metal bin. Some Phoenix residents also have a taste for living in metal bins stacked on top of each other. Eighteen Phoenix families are poised to move next week into IDA on McKinley, the tallest tower in North America made entirely out of shipping containers, according to developers.
Circle K is selling nearly a dozen Valley stores. Here's the list

Circle K Stores Inc. has listed 14 stores in Arizona for sale. Here's the list of the Valley locations on the market. Join the Phoenix Business Journal for the latest in its continuing series of real estate-focused virtual events to be held in 2022 that highlight key Valley cities and submarkets.
Crews fight brush fire in Chandler

CHANDLER — Crews are fighting a brush fire in Chandler near Old Price and Queen Creek roads that began Monday afternoon. Officials say the fire has burned five to six acres. A nearby health center had to evacuate. The fire crossed containment lines, getting closer to two nearby businesses...
1 dead, 2 hurt in I-17 crash that caused massive backup in Phoenix

Arizona's housing market is still red hot but demand is slightly down, experts say. The 3 On Your Side podcast is checking in on the Valley's housing market. Interest rates are starting to rise and so is supply, but it's still a seller's market. Early morning multi-car crash in north...
