Food and energy tycoons made $1 billion every 2 days amid soaring inflation while millions 'are skipping meals, turning off the heating': Oxfam

By Huileng Tan
 3 days ago
Food prices around the world are soaring. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
  • Food and energy billionaires made $453 billion in the last two years, per Oxfam.
  • Energy and food prices have skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
  • US consumer inflation is hovering around a four-decade high.

Mike James
3d ago

of course they did it's a planned things since civilization came to be. the wealthy always get richer off others misery been going on for ages just nobody wants to speak up cause it's something that'll never be admitted to. it's like just accepted cause no one wants to fight the fight for the people. even the people don't fight just complain and accept it as it is. fell like your free now. think again.

