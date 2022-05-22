Property insurance to be discussed at Florida special session Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are prepared to tackle issues families are having with their property insurance on Monday.

The topic will be discussed during a special legislative session in Tallahassee.

The special session comes at a time when thousands of homeowners are either denied insurance or their insurance has been canceled, with roof age being one of the factors.

If any reform is passed during the session, lawmakers say there won’t be a direct impact on consumers’ wallets for at least 18 months.

