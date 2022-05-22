ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Property insurance to be discussed at Florida special session Monday

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are prepared to tackle issues families are having with their property insurance on Monday.

The topic will be discussed during a special legislative session in Tallahassee.

The special session comes at a time when thousands of homeowners are either denied insurance or their insurance has been canceled, with roof age being one of the factors.

If any reform is passed during the session, lawmakers say there won’t be a direct impact on consumers’ wallets for at least 18 months.

Action News Jax will have a LIVE report starting at noon on Monday.

On remote US territories, abortion hurdles mount without Roe

HONOLULU — (AP) — Women from the remote U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands will likely have to travel farther than other Americans to terminate a pregnancy if the Supreme Court overturns a precedent that established a national right to abortion in the United States.
HAWAII STATE
Planned Parenthood workers in 5 Midwest states seek union

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five states said Thursday they plan to unionize as their employer deals with the potential loss of business in states where abortions may become illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
NEBRASKA STATE
Feds: Former postal worker on disability sentenced to prison in Florida after caught lifting weights

OCALA, Fla. — A former postal worker in Florida who was collecting disability was sentenced to prison after he was caught lifting weights, officials say. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says George Utley, 66, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for receiving disability benefits from the Department of Labor Disability Benefit Payments, claiming he stole government property. Utley is expected to pay back the $732,459.46 of disability money he was given.
FLORIDA STATE
Lease terms for California offshore wind projects released

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The Biden administration has released the lease terms for offshore wind projects that would place hundreds of turbines in California's coastal waters — the first such project off the nation's Pacific coast. The two projects along the state's northern and central coasts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Texas school shooting: Officials say gunman entered through unlocked door, investigation continues

Officials in Texas gave an update on what happened Tuesday when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, leaving 19 small children and two adults dead. Victor Escalon, the South Texas Regional Director of the Department of Public Safety, said the investigation continues into what exactly happened. He explained the timeline, as it stands now, of what happened and when it happened.
UVALDE, TX
