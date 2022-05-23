ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Baptist Medical Center Nassau to temporarily pause maternity services starting May 31

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
Baptist Medical Center Nassau Baptist Health hospital in Fernandina Beach. (Baptist Medical Center Nassau)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Baptist Medical Center Nassau will be temporarily pausing its maternity services starting May 31.

The decision comes from the obstetric medical practice no longer providing hospital-based services in the area, according to a press release.

Those who plan to deliver at Baptist Nassau after May 31 must speak with their physician about alternative locations such as other Baptist Health hospitals. Emergency maternity treatments will still be available.

Photos: 78,000 pounds of baby formula arrive in Indianapolis

During the pause, Baptist Nassau will focus its efforts on renovating the maternity suites with an $8.5 million investment. Those renovations will include the addition of spa-like bathrooms, mini-fridges and large windows in the suite.

Labor & Delivery Center team members will also be temporarily assigned to other Baptist Health hospitals during the pause.

“Women’s Health and OB is a priority service for Baptist Nassau and our community, and we are working as quickly as possible to limit this temporary pause in service,” said Ed Hubel, Baptist Medical Center Nassau President.

