Oakland, CA

Woman Hit, Killed by Multiple Vehicles in Oakland: Police

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 63-year-old Oakland woman died Saturday night near the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after she was run over by multiple vehicles, none of which stopped. Oakland Police say...

www.nbcbayarea.com

KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person Ejected In Crash Involving 5 Cars In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out. California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say. Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

BART Police Identify and Arrest Passengers with Outstanding Warrants

OAKLAND — Passengers not paying to ride BART trains are getting free rides to jail for more than fare evasion. Identification checks of miscreants and fare evaders turn up many outstanding arrest warrants. Most suspects are initially detained for fare evasion or causing a disturbance, resulting in BART police...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man in critical condition after police shooting in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in critical condition after a police shooting Wednesday in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened at 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane. The shooting involved parole agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The man was taken […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Cars
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS San Francisco

Update: Off-duty Oakland police officer involved in non-fatal shooting near school

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating a non-fatal shooting Wednesday morning involving an off-duty OPD officer, authorities said. The shooting occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 35th Street, two blocks from Hoover Elementary School. Initially there was no information regarding injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting from authorities.The public was asked to avoid the area after the incident. The school was placed on lockdown during the incident "out of an abundance of caution." It was later reopened.Police later confirmed that they were contacted regarding the shooting by the off-duty officer who said they "were...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced it has made an arrest in an attempted homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman called 911 at around 5:40 a.m. reporting she had been stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Woodbine Drive in San Rafael. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
sfbayca.com

Police say one man attacked three women in less than 10 hours

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with three violent attacks on women across San Francisco in less than 10 hours. We reported two weeks ago on the first of the three attacks, where a 28-year-old woman was accosted and strangled by a man at Sunnydale Avenue and Desmond Street around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Oakland Man Arrested for Assaulting Three SF Women in a 10-Hour Period

Three San Francisco women, including a 75-year-old, were allegedly all assaulted by the same man in a 10-hour spree that covered Visitacion Valley and the Tenderloin. A 28-year-old Oakland man is in custody after three separate attacks on women on the first weekend in May, according to the Chronicle. Only one of the assaults is being considered a sexual assault, but shockingly, the victim in that case was a 75-year-old woman, according to SFPD.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found fatally shot in SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fremont Police Arrest 17-Year-Old for Threatening to Shoot School Employee

Fremont police arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday for allegedly making threats on social media about shooting a school employee and potentially other people at a school. The threats echo the actions taken Tuesday by a Texas teenager at an elementary school where 21 people were gunned down. Fremont police said...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

1 in grave condition, 2 injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) – Three people were wounded, and one of those is in grave condition, following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police just after 12:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue. Officers responded and located at least two people with […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in separate SF shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot on San Francisco’s eastside Tuesday, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries. The first reported shooting was reported at 1:44 a.m. in the city’s south of Market neighborhood. Officers arrived to 10th and Harrison streets, where a 52-year-old man said someone shot him from a vehicle. The man […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco suspect charged in 3 violent assaults earlier in May

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco recently charged a suspect with three separate violent assaults on women that happened in the space of ten hours earlier this month, authorities said.A press release issued by the SFPD identified the suspect as 28-year-old Oakland resident Deandre Johnson. He has been booked on multiple charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, elder abuse, assault with intent to commit rape, battery, resisting arrest and other crimes. Police said the first incident happened Saturday afternoon, May 7. Officers from the SFPD's Ingleside station responded to an assault that occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. at Desmond Street and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$10K in cash, narcotics recovered by Santa Rosa police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was arrested Wednesday for selling “large amounts” methamphetamines and cocaine, Santa Rosa police announced in a Nixle alert. The arrest comes after a narcotics investigation from April that led police to 46-year-old Dionicio Carranza Villalobos. Detectives exercised a search warrant at Villalobos’ residence on Lazzini Avenue, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Married Couple Killed In Crash By Suspect Vehicle Fleeing Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family is mourning the senseless deaths of a mother and father killed during a police pursuit after a suspect vehicle that cops were chasing crashed into them. The violent collision happened Saturday morning on 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard. It started as a reported road rage incident between two cars. As police pursued the two, one of those vehicles crashed into the couple’s car as they were pulling out of a parking lot. It has left the family heartbroken. Katie Dang still can’t believe her aunt and uncle are gone. “Confused,” Dang said. “Every night, it just, the thoughts...
SACRAMENTO, CA

