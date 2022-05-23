ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Ohio grants provisional license for medical marijuana dispensary in Tuscarawas County

 3 days ago

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has provided a provisional license to a New Philadelphia native to...

whbc.com

Tuscarawas County’s School Safety Efforts

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Working to prevent school tragedies. The school districts in Tuscarawas County work with the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Orvis Campbell says they’ll do training where a gun is used to fire a blank inside a school building, and teachers are trained to react.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Gas station zoning request returns to Lexington planning commission

LEXINGTON — Discussions surrounding the potential new gas station on the Lexington square heated up Wednesday night. The Village of Lexington’s Planning Commission met at the senior center for a formal hearing with representatives of Englefield Oil. A court stenographer was onsite transcribing the proceedings. Village administrator Andy...
LEXINGTON, OH
Your Radio Place

E. Guernsey School Board approves positive Five Year Forecast, says good-bye to popular administrator

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey School Board viewed a favorable Five Year Forecast and said good-bye to a beloved administrator during Wednesday night’s meeting. During the regular May Board of Education meeting, District CFO Matt Reed presented the District’s Five Year Forecast. Reed pointed out that two of the district’s main revenue sources consists of Property Taxes and Grants. Recently, the property tax values have dropped around $775,000 and specifically, mineral rights have dropped around $30,000. This however, may not be as bad as it seems. Ascent Resources LLC accounts for approximately 65% of the mineral value contribution to the district, have changed the payment schedule from once a year to twice. This changes the look of the forecast depending on the time of the year. Despite the ups and downs of the oil and gas world, Reed says that the district is still projecting a slight increase in revenues throughout the forecast period. On the other side of the ledger, expenditures, the largest outlay continues to be personnel and services. Salary increases are a part of the negotiated contracts and services continue to increase due the increasing cost of living. However, health insurance rates are holding and supplies, materials and capital outlay expenses seemed to be steady.
OLD WASHINGTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Some Area Colleges Included in Ohio's First Round of Collegiate Purple Star Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Higher Education named the first group of Ohio colleges and universities designated as Collegiate Purple Star campuses for their efforts to support students with military backgrounds including three in our area. The area colleges named were: Muskingum...
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Tuscarawas County Sheriff is prompting efforts to prevent school tragedies

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio – Working to prevent school tragedies, school districts in Tuscarawas County are working with the sheriffs office to help prevent criminal activities. Sheriff Orvis Campbell reports his office will do training where a gun is used to fire a blank inside a school building and teachers are trained to react. The Sheriff claims it’s also about identifying kids with early warning signs and continuing to make sure they get any help they need.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Case filings and revenue continue to fall at the Cambridge Municipal Court

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Cambridge Municipal Court cases have continued to see a decline in filings and revenue since 2020 according to Magistrate Teresa Liston. In an annual report to Cambridge City Council, she explained that cases fell even more in 2021 compared to 2020, with most based on the COVID impact on the community.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Barnesville planning Memorial Day events

BARNESVILLE , Ohio – Officials in Barnesville are preparing for the summer and the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Barnesville Village Council learned Monday that the village’s community pool was filled over the weekend and will open to the public on Saturday, May 28. Meanwhile, Mayor Dale Bunting...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Moving Forward with Park Improvements

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Action taken by the Zanesville City Council is moving forward improvements in two city parks. One ordinance authorizes bidding and awarding a contract for development of walking trails through Chaps Run Park. The estimated cost is $164,000 with funding provided by a Community Development Block Grant.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Area Businesses Form Putnam Entertainment District

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Businesses in the Muskingum Avenue area of Putnam in Zanesville are working together to create the Putnam Entertainment District. The businesses Monday announced the new initiative and provided details on the district’s launch Memorial Day weekend starting on Saturday, May 28th. The district was created...
ZANESVILLE, OH

