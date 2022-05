NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — 5:00 p.m. Update:. The homeowner tells ABC10 that he was mowing starting around 10 a.m. Saturday, eventually hitting a dirt pile with his riding lawn mower. Shortly after that, he heard crackling and spotted a fire in that area. He tried stomping it out with his foot, he said, but the fire was spreading too quickly. He drove back to his house to call 911. In the span of about a minute, he said, the fire had made its way across his large yard and right up against the lean-to attached to his garage.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO