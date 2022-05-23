ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Inside Sydney's abandoned monorail station after the popular attraction was closed down for good in 2013: 'It's frozen in time'

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Eerie photos of Sydney's abandoned monorail stations have surfaced on social media, inspiring nostalgic Aussies to reminisce over the popular old travel system.

The single-loop monorail opened in 1988 connecting central business districts, including Darling Harbour, Pyrmont and Chinatown, but was removed in 2013.

The stations were once bustling with locals and travellers alike, but now remain untouched and have been frozen in time for almost a decade.

The stations can be viewed from the ground and look like odd extensions to buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DkE0_0fn3r0jh00
The images shared online show the abandoned monorail stations across Sydney (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKNCB_0fn3r0jh00
The stations were once bustling with locals and travellers alike, but now remain untouched and have been trapped in time since 2013 when the monorail shut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuFGF_0fn3r0jh00
The single-loop monorail opened in 1988 connecting central business districts, including Darling Harbour, Pyrmont and Chinatown 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxvnr_0fn3r0jh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HwXo_0fn3r0jh00
Ads promoting city sightseeing tours and a very early version of an Opal style card can be seen on the walls  

Sydney local Simon posted images to the 'Old Shops Australia' Facebook group alongside the caption: 'The station is all boarded up but there are a few holes for some photographs to the past (turn styles and wall advertising).'

'The next station along the walk bridge is still there. Also boarded up. The panels blocking the entry are often used for some really nice hand-drawn advertising for movie releases.'

In the comments, many wished the government kept the convenient mode of transportation and suggested turning the abandoned stations into accessible cafes.

'I wish they had kept the track. They could have put a platform on the existing track and used it as a walking circuit, use those stations as cafes, it could have been great,' one person wrote.

'The monorail was removed but could've actually been upgraded and maintained to be such a great travel system for the city,' another added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nAMy_0fn3r0jh00
The monorail was popular among locals and visitors alike, as it was a convenient way to travel around the city before it was removed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kpd4h_0fn3r0jh00
There were eight stations on the 3.6 kilometre loop, with up to six trains operating simultaneously (pictured: Sydney's monorail map) 

Others said they adore seeing the 'historic' monorail stations from afar because it reminds them of a certain point in time.

'I love these old monorail stations still existing....they will be demolished eventually but love seeing them as an anachronism as we go about our day in 2022,' one person wrote.

Another added: 'I was there for the controversy of its installation and even used it on occasion - good for out-of-town tourists with young kids like myself later and that's about it.'

'I really liked the Monorail, should have extended it to [Circular] Quay not removed it!'

Sydney continues to have other means of public transport, including trains, buses, the light rail and ferries.

When did the Sydney monorail close?

The Sydney monorail was a single-loop monorail that connected Darling Harbour, Chinatown and the Sydney central business and shopping districts

It opened in July 1988 and closed in 2013

There were eight stations on the 3.6 kilometre loop, with up to six trains operating simultaneously

Source: Sydney Metro

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother, 48, who was '10 out of 10' drunk hurled fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from sixth floor of hotel into lobby to 'scare staff' after check-in row - causing £220,000 worth of damage

A drunk guest launched a fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from the sixth floor of a Liverpool city centre hotel to the lobby below, landing her with a suspended jail sentence. Ashley Fairfield was rude to staff at the Radisson Blu when she returned after a night out without her...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Every man in the restaurant got up and surrounded us': Seattle woman corroborates mounting claims against infamous Mykonos restaurant accused of preying on female tourists after her party was forced to pay $1,640 for two dishes, salad and bread

A Seattle woman has come forward to corroborate claims against a Mykonos restaurant owner and his allegedly aggressive and borderline predatory tactics against tourists visiting the Greek island. Cheryl Lamphere, 43, told DailyMail.com that her group of friends were misled, intimidated and scammed into paying $1,640 for food that did...
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Erin Jayne Plummer's bittersweet last Instagram post: TV infomercial host said it was 'so good to travel again' during a work trip to New Zealand just weeks before her 'sudden' death

Erin Jayne Plummer's final Instagram post showed the popular TV presenter enjoying work and travel after two years of Covid restrictions. The Studio 10 and TVSN infomercial host shared several photos on April 22 of herself with a television sales team on set in Auckland, New Zealand. Erin, who died...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sydney Monorail#Sydney Metro#Australia#Aussies
Daily Mail

Inside the desperate efforts to save Andrew Symonds after motorists found the cricket great hanging out of his upturned car with country music blaring - and his beloved dogs who refused to leave his side

A couple who were the first to find Andrew Symonds' wrecked car desperately tried to revive him while the cricket greats' loyal dogs refused to leave his side. The retired allrounder died about 10.30pm on Saturday in Hervey Range, 50km west of Townsville in Far North Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Sydney
Refinery29

As An Aboriginal Woman, The Aussie Rite Of Passage Of Living In London Feels Different

Every morning I wake up and have a glass of water, which in London tastes like recycled plane air. I never appreciated how good I had it back home in Melbourne. It's been two months since I moved to London to continue my art practice, it's something I have always wanted to do even as a little kid growing up in regional New South Wales. I was kinda hoping to feel somewhat connected to a land so far away, because like everyone back home kept reassuring me, London is like a big Melbourne.
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Sinister twist in mystery disappearance of young woman dressed in denim who vanished on the way to the shops as her Facebook account is suddenly deleted

A fresh twist has emerged in the disappearance of a data scientist who vanished seven months ago as one of her Facebook accounts under the name 'Red Riding Hood' is mysteriously deleted. Kathleen Riethmuller walked into Elephant Backpackers, in the inner Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo, on October 28 in a...
SCIENCE
Engadget

London’s railway of the future is finally here

London has the oldest underground railway in the world, and on May 24th, it will welcome its newest addition to the family. Crossrail is the realization of a dream first mooted in 1941, but one that would only start being built in 2009. It is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the western world, arriving several years late and several more billion pounds over budget. But it’s hoped that this gigantic system will spur growth, relieve congestion on its Victorian-era network and remind the world of what Britain can do when it puts its mind to something. No pressure, then.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paddington Station evacuated hours after Elizabeth Line opens

Paddington Station has been evacuated less than three hours after the opening of the Elizabeth Line, which begins at the London station.Video posted to Twitter by Laura Bunting shows an emergency announcement being aired at the station, saying: “Due to a reported emergency, will all passengers leave the station immediately”.Passengers are seen getting on to escalators to leave the London hub.A Transport for London (TfL) representative told reporters a “fire alert” had closed the station.#ElizabethLine already failing! 😬 #emergency ?? pic.twitter.com/ZmjZE1Ex6c— Laura Bunting (@l4ur4b) May 24, 2022Passenger Shiran Katsnelson posted video of commuters flowing out of the Paddington Station Elizabeth...
TRAFFIC
BBC

TfL apologise to Sky journalist for racial profile ticket check

Transport for London (TfL) has apologised to a journalist who said he was racially profiled by a ticket inspector at a station in east London. Sky News correspondent Shingi Mararike posted on Twitter he was on a DLR train on Tuesday when a ticket inspector stopped him at Shadwell station.
SOCIETY
TravelNoire

The Mangrove Restaurant Sparked London's Fight For Black Rights In The 60s and 70s

If you ask older Caribbean people about The Mangrove restaurant in London, there’s a good chance they’ll get the reference, even though it no longer exists. The founder was Frank Crichlow, an immigrant from Trinidad, who opened the doors in 1968. The Mangrove was located on All Saints Row in Notting Hill, which now looks nothing like it used to due to gentrification. The same can be said for Brixton, another London district that was home to ‘The Windrush Generation.’
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Almost 4,000 fines handed out to maskless passengers on London transport

Almost 4,000 people were fined for not wearing a face covering on public transport in London when it was compulsory, figures show.Mandatory wearing of masks on Transport for London (TFL) services was put in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant.TFL announced that face coverings would stop being a condition of carriage from February 24 this year following the “shift in the Government’s approach” towards living with coronavirus.A total of 3,996 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued to people for not complying with the requirement to wear a face covering between...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Edinburgh's historic Caledonian Brewery to close after 153 years

The historic Caledonian Brewery in Edinburgh is to close after 153 years, with the loss of 30 jobs. Its owners Heineken said the Victorian infrastructure at the plant meant it was no longer economically viable amid falling production in the last decade. The Caledonian was set up in 1869 and...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Tube trip to yesteryear: Rare 1933 print of London Underground map with long-lost stops is set to fetch £45,000 at auction... but can YOU spot the forgotten stations that were given new names or shut for good?

A rare early version of the iconic London Underground map has emerged for sale for £45,000 - and it features several stations that have either been renamed or shut for good. The poster showing draughtsman Harry Beck's revolutionary layout of the capital's underground stations and lines was printed in August 1933.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

365K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy