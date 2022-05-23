Inside Sydney's abandoned monorail station after the popular attraction was closed down for good in 2013: 'It's frozen in time'

Eerie photos of Sydney's abandoned monorail stations have surfaced on social media, inspiring nostalgic Aussies to reminisce over the popular old travel system.

The single-loop monorail opened in 1988 connecting central business districts, including Darling Harbour, Pyrmont and Chinatown, but was removed in 2013.

The stations were once bustling with locals and travellers alike, but now remain untouched and have been frozen in time for almost a decade.

The stations can be viewed from the ground and look like odd extensions to buildings.

The images shared online show the abandoned monorail stations across Sydney (pictured)

Ads promoting city sightseeing tours and a very early version of an Opal style card can be seen on the walls

Sydney local Simon posted images to the 'Old Shops Australia' Facebook group alongside the caption: 'The station is all boarded up but there are a few holes for some photographs to the past (turn styles and wall advertising).'

'The next station along the walk bridge is still there. Also boarded up. The panels blocking the entry are often used for some really nice hand-drawn advertising for movie releases.'

In the comments, many wished the government kept the convenient mode of transportation and suggested turning the abandoned stations into accessible cafes.

'I wish they had kept the track. They could have put a platform on the existing track and used it as a walking circuit, use those stations as cafes, it could have been great,' one person wrote.

'The monorail was removed but could've actually been upgraded and maintained to be such a great travel system for the city,' another added.

There were eight stations on the 3.6 kilometre loop, with up to six trains operating simultaneously (pictured: Sydney's monorail map)

Others said they adore seeing the 'historic' monorail stations from afar because it reminds them of a certain point in time.

'I love these old monorail stations still existing....they will be demolished eventually but love seeing them as an anachronism as we go about our day in 2022,' one person wrote.

Another added: 'I was there for the controversy of its installation and even used it on occasion - good for out-of-town tourists with young kids like myself later and that's about it.'

'I really liked the Monorail, should have extended it to [Circular] Quay not removed it!'

Sydney continues to have other means of public transport, including trains, buses, the light rail and ferries.

