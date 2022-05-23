ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, IL

Rain doesn't dampen spirits of Carrollton Artisan Market shoppers

By David Blanchette
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
When Mother Nature brought heavy rain to downtown Carrollton on Saturday, organizers of an outdoor Artisans Market didn't miss a beat. They simply moved everything possible indoors, and the shoppers...

