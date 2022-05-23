Busy Bees Class for Kids at PCC

This program gives seniors the opportunity to improve their way of life as well as their mental health through life programs for ages 55 and over. Using gerontology, creative writing and visual arts seniors embrace and share their life stories. Limit 30.
Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 20. Meets in Room 204.
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the Joyfull Arcade now open in Spring Hill. “We really want to reintroduce, or introduce, the lost art of playing together,” owner and CEO Nathan Mallory said. Gamers of all ages can enjoy 10 custom-built arcade towers...
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese discipline consisting of slow movements and postures done in a fluid and relaxed manner. It is used to reduce stress, increase flexibility, improve muscle strength, increase stamina and agility and increase the feeling of well-being. For ages 15+.
Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
You may have seen a bright pink food truck rolling through Murfreesboro recently called 'Reshia's: A taste of Heaven'. The local family behind the wheel wants to serve up smiles and memories of a life cut short.
High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets May 25 and June 1. Limited to 12.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The first graduating class for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System K-12 Virtual School was held Wednesday. More than 70 students walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas at Austin Peay State University’s Dunn Center.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With local high school graduations starting this week, many families are getting excited about the big day and what lies ahead for each graduate. But not every student has someone to share their excitement. Arlinda Baxter, secondary student intervention specialist with West Creek and...
8-week obstacle course training program that will result in the opportunity for participants to be ready for local Muddy-Vator event. You will be lifting, jumping, pulling, crawling and running in short bursts. Improve strength, speed, individual achievement, and promotes teamwork. Meets 2 days a week. For ages 16+. Registration begins April 29 via the link below. Headbands and other Incentives handed out during or at conclusion of training program. Cool towels will be provided for use during training times.
Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! We sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. We focus on a different nature theme each week. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.
(MURFREESBORO) WGNS has an update on the old Mid South Bank building that was auctioned off in July of 2020. Two years ago, the building on the downtown square was owned by the county and last used as the Rutherford County District Attorneys office. After the new judicial center was opened, the county had no need for the structure and decided to sell it at a public auction.
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. *An instructional class is held at Sports*Com every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website. Call 615-893-7439 for more information.
Greenhouse Ministries, a non-profit organization in Murfreesboro, will host a food giveaway that they call their “Mobile Food Pantry” this Saturday, May 28th. But, those in need will find more than food this weekend…. That was Greenhouse co-founder Cliff Sharp who told WGNS it’s amazing what people give...
