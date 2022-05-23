Trivia Games at St. Clair

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 20. Meets in Room 204.
Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. *An instructional class is held at Sports*Com every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website. Call 615-893-7439 for more information.
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the Joyfull Arcade now open in Spring Hill. “We really want to reintroduce, or introduce, the lost art of playing together,” owner and CEO Nathan Mallory said. Gamers of all ages can enjoy 10 custom-built arcade towers...
A subdivision in Brentwood, TN, Princeton Hills is a highly sought-after community offering stately homes and 32 acres of common area that includes beautiful walking trails and greenways. Nestled in this upscale neighborhood is a stunning 8,660-square-foot home that just hit the market. From its multi-level indoor and outdoor living spaces to the backyard oasis and stunning architectural details, this home is perfect for entertaining and exudes luxury and charm around every corner. Take a look inside — and find out how you can call this house home!
Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. 876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q (JNN), known for award winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on communities they serve, has converted its location on 3068 Mallory Lane in Franklin, Tenn., to a quick-casual dining style. The transition to quick-casual service allows for faster guest experiences while maintaining the...
A NOLA native and mother of seven, Mignon Francois took the last $5 she had for dinner one week and made cupcakes. A decade and a half later, her shop, the Cupcake Collection is ranked in the top 10 cupcake shops in the country and has two successful locations — one in Nashville, Tennessee and one in New Orleans. In this week’s episode, Mignon shares her secrets for success and advice for budding entrepreneurs.
High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets May 25 and June 1. Limited to 12.
Considered one of the top ten flea markets in the country, you’ll find hundreds of vendors from multiple states offering their wares. Fee includes transportation. Lots of walking is involved on this trip. Some steep inclines. Bring cash for lunch at the flea market.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Taco John’s is ready to open their new Clarksville location, with a grand opening on Tuesday that will feature Austin Peay State University cheerleaders with the Gov, and a year of Olés for the first 100 guests. Located on Riverside Drive, Clarksville’s...
You may have seen a bright pink food truck rolling through Murfreesboro recently called 'Reshia's: A taste of Heaven'. The local family behind the wheel wants to serve up smiles and memories of a life cut short.
Show of hands...how many of you spent Saturday mornings in front of the television with a big serving bowl full of cereal in hand while the Super Friends were defeating the weekly villain or Scooby-Doo and those meddling kids were making life difficult for a monster that was really just the insurance agent in disguise?
8-week obstacle course training program that will result in the opportunity for participants to be ready for local Muddy-Vator event. You will be lifting, jumping, pulling, crawling and running in short bursts. Improve strength, speed, individual achievement, and promotes teamwork. Meets 2 days a week. For ages 16+. Registration begins April 29 via the link below. Headbands and other Incentives handed out during or at conclusion of training program. Cool towels will be provided for use during training times.
Mobile Franchise Expands in Tennessee, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. May 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Tennessee. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Putnam County.
Franklin High is ready to celebrate the end of the school year, and it wants to invite the community to join the party. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 the Franklin Family Fun Fest will have inflatables, games, face painting and more. From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., families will be able to enjoy a fun, entertaining evening.
