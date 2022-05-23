"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 35. Meets in Room 204.
A hungry crowd showed up to support the official grand opening of The Spot Burgers & Beers in Spring Hill Monday. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate. The Spot is a counter service restaurant serving fresh — never frozen — burgers with a West...
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the Joyfull Arcade now open in Spring Hill. “We really want to reintroduce, or introduce, the lost art of playing together,” owner and CEO Nathan Mallory said. Gamers of all ages can enjoy 10 custom-built arcade towers...
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. *An instructional class is held at Sports*Com every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website. Call 615-893-7439 for more information.
A subdivision in Brentwood, TN, Princeton Hills is a highly sought-after community offering stately homes and 32 acres of common area that includes beautiful walking trails and greenways. Nestled in this upscale neighborhood is a stunning 8,660-square-foot home that just hit the market. From its multi-level indoor and outdoor living spaces to the backyard oasis and stunning architectural details, this home is perfect for entertaining and exudes luxury and charm around every corner. Take a look inside — and find out how you can call this house home!
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese discipline consisting of slow movements and postures done in a fluid and relaxed manner. It is used to reduce stress, increase flexibility, improve muscle strength, increase stamina and agility and increase the feeling of well-being. For ages 15+.
This program gives seniors the opportunity to improve their way of life as well as their mental health through life programs for ages 55 and over. Using gerontology, creative writing and visual arts seniors embrace and share their life stories. Limit 30.
Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets May 25 and June 1. Limited to 12.
You may have seen a bright pink food truck rolling through Murfreesboro recently called 'Reshia's: A taste of Heaven'. The local family behind the wheel wants to serve up smiles and memories of a life cut short.
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q (JNN), known for award winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on communities they serve, has converted its location on 3068 Mallory Lane in Franklin, Tenn., to a quick-casual dining style. The transition to quick-casual service allows for faster guest experiences while maintaining the...
Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. 876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
(MURFREESBORO) WGNS has an update on the old Mid South Bank building that was auctioned off in July of 2020. Two years ago, the building on the downtown square was owned by the county and last used as the Rutherford County District Attorneys office. After the new judicial center was opened, the county had no need for the structure and decided to sell it at a public auction.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular shop in Lebanon announced its closure this week. For 44 years, the family business Charlie’s has saved Soles on Main Street in Lebanon in their unique way. It’s hard to feel first when everything you do is 2nd hand. When Leather boots...
It has been confirmed that Whataburger will replace Burger King on 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill. As of right now, the Hermitage location is the only Whataburger in Tennessee. There are eight others confirmed to be finished by the end of 2022 throughout Middle Tennessee. Alderman Trent Linville posted...
Help your student explore the world through science. Students will study different topics each class with hands-on demonstrations. Space is limited. Registration is required by calling 615-217-3017 or online registration. For ages 5-8.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Taco John’s is ready to open their new Clarksville location, with a grand opening on Tuesday that will feature Austin Peay State University cheerleaders with the Gov, and a year of Olés for the first 100 guests. Located on Riverside Drive, Clarksville’s...
The streets of Nashville definitely have some interesting quirks. First, there’s the quaint way that locals refuse to correctly pronounce French names like Lafayette (opting for “Luh-FAY-it”) or Demonbreun (usually something like “duh-mum-brum.”) Some streets inexplicably change names without warning, allowing you to travel from Highway 70 to Harding Pike to West End to Broadway without making a single turn.
