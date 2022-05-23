Thrash & Bash at Patterson Park Community Center

It took a team effort to make the most recent home in the Hard Bargain neighborhood move-in ready, and many from that team were on hand Saturday for the ribbon cutting. That included, of course, the new owners of the renovated home, Daniel and Valerie Steele. They had applied for ownership about four years ago through the Hard Bargain Association to obtain an affordable loan, and both were beaming with pride as community leaders, ministers, elected officials, sponsors and others from the neighborhood and the Franklin community welcomed them to their new home.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO