Murfreesboro, TN

Thrash & Bash at Patterson Park Community Center

murfreesborotn.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull body cardio workout infused with isometric...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

City offices closing in observance of Memorial Day holiday May 30

In observance of Memorial Day, City Hall and most other City offices will be closed Monday, May 30, 2022. Some recreational facilities will be closed Saturday, May 28 and on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Memorial Day. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Old bank that dates back to the 1920's on local square to re-open as a downtown restaurant

(MURFREESBORO) WGNS has an update on the old Mid South Bank building that was auctioned off in July of 2020. Two years ago, the building on the downtown square was owned by the county and last used as the Rutherford County District Attorneys office. After the new judicial center was opened, the county had no need for the structure and decided to sell it at a public auction.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 20. Meets in Room 204.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

Spring Hill’s newest burger and beer stop opens doors

A hungry crowd showed up to support the official grand opening of The Spot Burgers & Beers in Spring Hill Monday. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate. The Spot is a counter service restaurant serving fresh — never frozen — burgers with a West...
SPRING HILL, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Homeschool Science Series: Water Quality for Ages 5-8

Help your student explore the world through science. Students will study different topics each class with hands-on demonstrations. Space is limited. Registration is required by calling 615-217-3017 or online registration. For ages 5-8.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

New Spring Hill arcade gives kids safe space to hang

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the Joyfull Arcade now open in Spring Hill. “We really want to reintroduce, or introduce, the lost art of playing together,” owner and CEO Nathan Mallory said. Gamers of all ages can enjoy 10 custom-built arcade towers...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Hard Bargain Association welcomes new homeowners to historic neighborhood

It took a team effort to make the most recent home in the Hard Bargain neighborhood move-in ready, and many from that team were on hand Saturday for the ribbon cutting. That included, of course, the new owners of the renovated home, Daniel and Valerie Steele. They had applied for ownership about four years ago through the Hard Bargain Association to obtain an affordable loan, and both were beaming with pride as community leaders, ministers, elected officials, sponsors and others from the neighborhood and the Franklin community welcomed them to their new home.
FRANKLIN, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Wings Remenbered & Wilson County Veteran's Museum

Wings Remembered shares the stories of airmen through a large collection of uniforms, flight jackets, medals, photos, documents, and other artifacts recovered from crash sites. The Veteran’s Museum features relics from World War I & II, Korea, Vietnam, and Desert Storm. Fee includes transportation. Admission is free. Bring money for lunch.
MURFREESBORO, TN
styleblueprint.com

Just Listed! This Brentwood Estate Is an Entertainer’s Dream

A subdivision in Brentwood, TN, Princeton Hills is a highly sought-after community offering stately homes and 32 acres of common area that includes beautiful walking trails and greenways. Nestled in this upscale neighborhood is a stunning 8,660-square-foot home that just hit the market. From its multi-level indoor and outdoor living spaces to the backyard oasis and stunning architectural details, this home is perfect for entertaining and exudes luxury and charm around every corner. Take a look inside — and find out how you can call this house home!
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Franklin High School Invites Community to Fun Fest

Franklin High is ready to celebrate the end of the school year, and it wants to invite the community to join the party. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 the Franklin Family Fun Fest will have inflatables, games, face painting and more. From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., families will be able to enjoy a fun, entertaining evening.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Free Food and New Shoes for Rutherford County Residents in Need

Greenhouse Ministries, a non-profit organization in Murfreesboro, will host a food giveaway that they call their “Mobile Food Pantry” this Saturday, May 28th. But, those in need will find more than food this weekend…. That was Greenhouse co-founder Cliff Sharp who told WGNS it’s amazing what people give...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Zumba® at PCC

Ditch the workout...join the party! Zumba is a dynamic and fun dance-based fitness program, using primarily Latin music.
MURFREESBORO, TN

