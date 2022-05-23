Ballroom Dance Class

8-week obstacle course training program that will result in the opportunity for participants to be ready for local Muddy-Vator event. You will be lifting, jumping, pulling, crawling and running in short bursts. Improve strength, speed, individual achievement, and promotes teamwork. Meets 2 days a week. For ages 16+. Registration begins April 29 via the link below. Headbands and other Incentives handed out during or at conclusion of training program. Cool towels will be provided for use during training times.

