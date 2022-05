UPDATE 3:00 p.m.: El Paso police say they'll take any threat seriously. Parents were briefed at a staging area. There was no confirmed sighting according to El Paso Police Dept. Spokesman Enrique Carrillo. The campus will be cleared, and there have been no reports of injuries according to Carrillo. Carrillo said police will respond with a level proportionate to the threat. But in light of what happened in Uvalde, they are not taking anything lightly.

EL PASO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO