Blessing Corner Ministries gets a needed makeover

By Marco Torrez
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Blessing Corner Ministries got a needed makeover. The much-needed facelift comes as the church serves underserved people in our community with giveaways every month.

Good Samaritans stepped up to remodel Blessing Corner Ministries. Dozens of volunteers from Southwest Carpenters Local 661 gave their mornings to give the Blessing Corner a fresh look.

The church works tirelessly to serve the community by giving food, presents and prayers to those in need.
But now it’s time for the blessings to come back to them.

“The community has been empowering the blessing corner to do the work that we do and our building is such an old building it needed so much repair and they came out in droves,” Bonnie Turner the co-pastor for Blessing Corner Ministries said. “Look at the beautiful work that they are still doing. It’s nice to do what we do but it’s also nicer if we’re doing it from a building that’s got some help.”

The team repainted the walls, trim and doors from the ground floor all the way up to the roof.

“I do believe we’re blessing them in return,” Saul Lemus a carpenter with Southwest Carpenters Local 661 said. “It feels great when you do something for the community like that. I think there is hope in our heart that we give them something because they give so much and the way they are they help out so much people here.”

Workers used more than 100 gallons of paint for the project. All of it donated, just like the labor and skilled craftsmanship put into the renovations.

“I want to be thankful for the community all the support for all the carpenters here and what they’re doing for us and what we’re trying to do for the community I hope that we’re blessed and they’re blessing us the same way we’re trying to help them out,” Lemus said.

Blessing Corner expects remodeling to be complete by next week.

