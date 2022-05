MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Updates from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were identified each of the past two days while the positivity rate has flattened. The DHS says there were 2,032 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24-hour period, and 2,182 cases the day before that, revising the figure reported Wednesday. But those higher numbers were not higher than a week ago, so the 7-day average fell to 1,823 cases per day.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO