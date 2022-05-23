Kylie Minogue is praised by comedian Celeste Barber for her latest album as momentum builds for a new tour

Kylie Minogue has been praised by Celeste Barber after the comedian admitted she couldn't get the remix of Real Groove out of her head.

The pop legend, 53, surprised fans by having a friendly exchange with Celeste, 40, on Instagram on Sunday, as it wasn't known the pair were familiar with each other.

Celeste was asked by a fan to reveal her 'favourite song' and she shared a screenshot of the remixed version of Kylie's hit with Dua Lipa.

Kylie reposted the screenshot then confirmed she was a fan by praising the funnywoman, writing: 'Yes, Queen Celeste!'

Real Groove is one of the hits from the 'Extended Remixes' version of the DISCO album, which Kylie released last year.

Friendly exchange: Celeste was asked by a fan to reveal her 'favourite song' and she shared a screenshot of the remixed version of Kylie's hit with Dua Lipa. Kylie reposted the screenshot then confirmed she was a fan by praising the funnywoman, writing: 'Yes, Queen Celeste!'

Kylie will soon return to the small screen when she reprises her role as Charlene Robinson in the season finale of Neighbours.

She will be joined by her former co-star Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson, and the pair are expected to deliver the closing lines of the series.

Charlene and Scott, who are still together more than 30 years after tying the knot, reportedly pull up in their car on Ramsay Street and say: 'We're home.'

Collaboration: Real Groove is one of the hits from the 'Extended Remixes' version of the DISCO album, which Kylie released last year. It was recorded with Dua Lipa (pictured on May 17)

It will no doubt be a career highlight for Kylie, as the on-screen couple's televised wedding was watched by 22 million people in Australia and the UK.

Kylie fans have speculated the Neighbours cameo could be the perfect time for the star to announce a tour in support of DISCO.

Fans have taken to social media to beg for a tour, after the album spawned a string of hits including Magic and Real Groove.

Back to her roots: Kylie will reprise her role as Charlene Robinson in the season finale of Neighbours. She will be joined by her former co-star Jason Donovan (left), who played Scott Robinson, and the pair are expected to deliver the closing lines of the series

Kylie has remained tight-lipped about a possible world tour following her recent move back home to Australia.

DISCO, Kylie's fifteenth studio LP, topped the charts in Australia and the UK.

Kylie worked on the album during Covid lockdown at her home studio in London.

Despite arriving late in her career, DISCO has become one of Kylie's most popular albums

The Can't Get You Out of My Head star previously told BBC2 the recording process was rather chaotic.

'If there was a kind of fly-on-the-wall camera, it would've been a comedy,' she said.

'I mean, me trying to wrangle the sound absorber, which bit goes where, lots of googling YouTube tutorials and calling a friend.'

Talented: Kylie worked on DISCO during Covid lockdown at her home studio in London. Many commentators are praising the the optimistic, dance-ready tracks

At one point, she even questioned whether all of her efforts were worthwhile.

'There was a point during lockdown and during all of that where I guess maybe the album was kind of finished. And I did question, what does this mean? What's the point? There's so much happening in the world and there's no discos open,' she said.

'But the main question that kind of reassured me to keep going was, 'What will I achieve if I don't release it?' And the answer - that's really easy - was absolutely nothing. So we stuck with DISCO.'