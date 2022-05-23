A Warm & Sunny 5 Day Forecast

MEASURING QUIRK-A-TUDE? That would require some sort of official Quirk-a-meter, or Quirkscale, or a wacky, knob-covered thingamabob that takes into account how many quirky elements an event might offer. Since we're not in possession of any of those devices, though we surely would love to be, we simply have to go by our inner Quirk-tuition, which tells us when something is incredibly and unapologetically quirky. And our deepest Quirk-tuition is pinging over an upcoming Humboldt County lark, the multi-day merriment known as the Kinetic Grand Championship. This outlandish occasion, which is headquartered in Arcata, has delivered daffy delights to onlookers and competitors alike for well over half a century, thanks to the handmade, super-inventive, pretty-dang-weird people-powered vehicles that rule the race.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO