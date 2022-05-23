ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

A Warm & Sunny 5 Day Forecast

By Michael Thielen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday May 23 through Friday May 27 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be warm, sunny, and a high of 85°. Tuesday...

Home, 5 cabins burn in California mountain resort community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday. The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.
Renaissance Magic Is Bubbling in Corona

Peeking inside a Southern Californian's closet, drawers, armoire, or bureau?. You might find classic board shorts, and swimsuits, and sun hats, and light-as-air frocks made for strolling in the sunshine. But there are many locals who keep a variety of lacy ruffs, and dramatic cloaks, and beautifully made corsets on...
Triple-digit heat returns this week

Breezy conditions continue through our most wind-prone spots. By this evening, stronger gusts upwards of 40 mph are expected to continue through the San Gorgonio pass. While breezy conditions are likely to continue into the start of the workweek, warmer temperatures become the primary focus. Triple-digit heat is likely from Monday through Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds across the region.
11 Things To Do In The Inland Empire With Kids

The Inland Empire is a broad term that includes many cities within Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. For families, that means there are plenty of child-friendly activities available. You’ll have a hard time choosing what to do first. This post contains sponsored and affiliate links. Family Fun in the...
California cuts grass watering down as drought dries West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer after state water officials adopted a ban Tuesday on watering certain green spaces as the state's drought drags on. The ban adopted by the State Water Resources Control...
Daily Briefing: Familiar frustrations, cannabis conundrum, and more

📅 It’s Wednesday, 5/25. 🌞 Today’s weather: Sunny and 105 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “It’s My House” by Diana Ross. 🏠 Situational awareness: The latest homeless point in time count resulted in no surprises. Data released Tuesday shows the unhoused population increased 15% in Riverside County during the last two years.
7 SoCal Retreats Where You Can Sleep in a Vintage Trailer

Take Camping to the Next Level in These Retro Airstreams and Trailers. Got camping on your mind this summer? Forget the hard-to-build tents and opt for staying in a vintage trailer with epic surroundings. Immerse yourself in the great outdoors in the trendiest of accommodations. From majestic mountain views to quaint and cozy cottage-style options, make it a weekend to remember at these seven adventurous spots in SoCal. Airstream Camping.
SoCal gas prices drop by largest amounts since April

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since April 27 Wednesday, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $6.091 after being unchanged or changing by one-tenth of a cent for five consecutive days. The average price is...
California parents could soon sue for social media addiction

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon hold social media companies responsible for harming children who have become addicted to their products, permitting parents to sue platforms like Instagram and TikTok for up to $25,000 per violation under a bill that passed the state Assembly on Monday. The bill...
California's Quirkiest Race to Soon Roll

MEASURING QUIRK-A-TUDE? That would require some sort of official Quirk-a-meter, or Quirkscale, or a wacky, knob-covered thingamabob that takes into account how many quirky elements an event might offer. Since we're not in possession of any of those devices, though we surely would love to be, we simply have to go by our inner Quirk-tuition, which tells us when something is incredibly and unapologetically quirky. And our deepest Quirk-tuition is pinging over an upcoming Humboldt County lark, the multi-day merriment known as the Kinetic Grand Championship. This outlandish occasion, which is headquartered in Arcata, has delivered daffy delights to onlookers and competitors alike for well over half a century, thanks to the handmade, super-inventive, pretty-dang-weird people-powered vehicles that rule the race.
12 mile backup on I-15 to California, RTC says

(KTNV) — A travel alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Monday afternoon said that there was a 12 mile back up on the I-15 southbound to California from the state line. RTC says to plan for delays, get water, fuel, and to check your tires.
