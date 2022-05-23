Kyle Busch on rear tire issue at All-Star race

The Miami Heat were not hot in their Game 5 loss against the Boston Celtics. Miami shot 7-for-45 behind the three-point line, and Jimmy Butler's knee injury has clearly affected him. He finished with just 13 points and six rebounds, while Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and snagged 10 boards. Boston's young duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 47 points in a low scoring 93-80 victory. The Celtics are now one win away from sealing the Eastern Conference title. Hear why Colin Cowherd says he 'was never sold on Miami.'

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO