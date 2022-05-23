Customization Is Key When It Comes to the Best Tempur-Pedic Mattresses

If you’re looking to increase your home’s property value, common sense will tell you to renovate your bathroom or install solar panels on your roof. However, according to Living Cozy, looking outside your four walls may be the key to maximizing your asking price. Thoughtfully maintained backyards aren’t only good for the environment (bring on the bees!) and your overall well-being, they have serious real-estate benefits. After analyzing the average home value and yard size in each state, the site’s team found that Hawaii and New Hampshire top the list of places where a large garden can add the most value to your property. Here’s a full look at the top 10 states where a spacious yard pays off (and only one of them isn’t on a coast).

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO