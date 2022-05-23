ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Woman slashed outside Lemon Grove Walmart after road rage incident

By Hope Sloop
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Officials are investigating after a road rage incident led to a woman being injured outside a Walmart Sunday evening in Lemon Grove, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when officers were called out to the Walmart Supercenter located 3400 College Avenue.

Woman rescued after falling from Los Penasquitos Canyon trail

Officers with the San Diego Police Department say that a female victim suffered a small puncture to her left arm after a road rage altercation with another woman.

The victim and suspect were both uncooperative with police officers and drove off.

It is unknown at this time what caused the incident to begin.

The matter remains under investigation by detectives with the San Diego Police Department.

Comments / 10

SUDCC IV
3d ago

That Walmart is so obscenely "ghetto" it is not funny! Every day is like "Black Friday" in which "District 9" meets "The Purge"! be prepared to be TREATED LIKE A CRIMINAL coming OUT of this palace, even if you have NOT stolen anything!

Reply
4
