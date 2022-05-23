ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas women’s tennis wins 2nd straight national title

By Billy Gates
 3 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s tennis team won it all again.

The Longhorns topped Oklahoma 4-1 in the national championship match Sunday at the University of Illinois in Urbana, Illinois for their second consecutive title. The No. 4-seeded Longhorns lost just one singles match in the final.

Peyton Stearns, the country’s No. 2-ranked singles player, led the Horns with a dominant win in her singles match, beating Layne Sleeth 6-0, 6-2. Sabina Zeynalova picked up a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over OU’s Ivana Corley to give the Longhorns a 3-1 lead, and Allura Zamarripa sealed it for Texas with a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) win over Alexandra Pisareva.

Zeynalova and Bella Zamarripa picked up a doubles point with a 6-2 win over Dana Guzman and Emma Staker.

En route to the program’s fourth national title, the Longhorns defeated the No. 1-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels 4-2 in the semifinals Saturday and No. 5 Virginia 4-2 in the quarterfinals in Urbana.

Stearns starts her quest for a singles title Monday against Ohio State’s Sydni Ratliff in the Round of 64. Kylie Collins, unseeded in the singles tournament, will face No. 3 Petra Hule of Florida State.

In the doubles tournament, Stearns and Allura Zamarripa take on Stanford’s Angelica Blake and Connie Ma in the opening round.

Hansen propels Texas baseball to win first game of Big 12 Tournament

The crafty left-handed Hansen carved up Cowboy hitters for most of the game, allowing just three hits while striking out 12 with two walks. He recorded two outs in the eighth inning before coming out having thrown 122 pitches, 76 for strikes. Tristan Stevens needed just one pitch in to induce a fielder's choice ground ball to get out of the inning, and then shut the game down in the ninth.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas plays early game in Big 12 tourney opener at Globe Life Field

It'll be an early ballgame for the Horns as they open the tournament at 9 a.m. against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas finished the Big 12 regular season in fifth place with a 14-10 record. The Cowboys finished a game ahead of the Longhorns in the standings at 15-9, but three of those wins came April 29-May 1 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
AUSTIN, TX
