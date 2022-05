An 83-year-old woman died after a group of people gathered in a parking lot were hit by a car in Annandale, Virginia on May 20. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened in the 7200 block of Maple Place when the driver of a car swerved off the road and hit four people standing together in the parking lot.

ANNANDALE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO