ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China bill yields slump as lenders 'window dress' loan books

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7uuQ_0fn3cRhg00

SHANGHAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Slowing economic growth in China and anaemic demand for loans have sparked heavy buying of low-risk short-term financial instruments by lenders, pushing yields near zero, as banks seek to meet internal lending targets.

Strong demand for banker's acceptance bills - debt instruments guaranteed by banks - has pushed yields on one-month bills to an average of less than 1% and as low as 0.04% since the beginning of Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown in late March, according to data from the Shanghai Commercial Paper Exchange.

That compares with an average yield of 2.07% during the first three months of the year. It is also well below banks' own interbank borrowing cost of around 2%.

The surge in demand for short-term instruments reflects a quirk of Chinese regulations, by which banks' commercial paper holdings are counted as short-term lending, said Raymond Yeung, Greater China chief economist at ANZ.

"This allows banks to 'window dress' their loan books by purchasing banker's acceptance bills so that they can meet the loan targets," he said.

The regulatory loophole distorted interest rates in the commercial paper market, and risks encouraging arbitrage activities and undercutting China's monetary policy.

A loan officer at a state bank said meeting banks' internal performance metrics for average daily volume and month-on-month increases in lending has become increasingly challenging as widespread lockdowns in Shanghai darken an already gloomy growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy. read more

"There is especially a lot of pressure to meet targets on loans to private firms. But where on earth can we find so many good projects? In order to meet targets, the only way is to buy bills, even if yields are low," he said.

While commercial paper financing contributed to most of the fresh corporate loans extended in April, overall new lending in China plunged about 80% from March, and hit the lowest in nearly 4-1/2 years.

MUTED DEMAND

The authorities have taken steps to support hard-hit sectors of the economy and encourage lending, but lockdowns have eroded the effectiveness of easing and muted demand more than supply, said Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley.

"In a normal year without COVID, it takes about three to six months until easing measures have a strong, clear pass-through to broad-based activities," Xing said. "But this year, given the lockdowns, the pass-through will be longer."

Commercial paper yields have slumped in the past, often toward the end of a quarter, or a year, before rebounding quickly. But during the past month, ultra-low yields have persisted.

The increasingly common practice of buying bills to meet loan targets has already sparked criticism from banks and exchange officials.

Such activity is the main contributor to trading volatility in the commercial paper market, and creates a disconnect between prices of commercial paper and other similar assets, Xie Jinglei, an official at the monitoring department of the Shanghai Commercial Paper Exchange, wrote in a paper posted on the exchange website.

Guo Xinqiang, vice manager of Zheshang Bank's commercial paper business, said in a working paper that adjustments are needed to curb the practice, as banks buying commercial paper on the secondary market does not channel money into the real economy.

Such activities distort interest rates, "incentivise illegal arbitrage, and reduce the authenticity and effectiveness of the central bank's monetary policies."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFf86_0fn3cRhg00
Surging demand by banks for banker's acceptance notes to meet internal lending targets has pushed some yields near zero

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Didi stock becomes an option on China tech

HONG KONG, May 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brave investors might salvage value from Didi Global's wreckage. Shareholders voted to delist China's ride-hailing firm from the New York Stock Exchange, capping a disastrous 11-month journey that wiped 90% off Didi’s valuation since its initial public offering. Didi's fate now lies...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after retail sales data, Banxico minutes

* Latam currencies up 1.2%, stocks rise 2.4% * Mexico March retail sales rise 0.4% from Feb * Brazil's federal tax revenue beat expectations * Mexico central bank sees inflation risks biased to upside - minutes (Adds graphic, comment; updates table, prices) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 26 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso strengthening for a third day after upbeat retail sales data even as the central bank meeting minutes highlighted persistently high inflation. The peso gained 0.3% after data showed retail sales in Mexico rose 0.4% in March from February, and 3.8% from a year earlier. "The strength on the Mexican peso is related to this sequence of positive activity data lately and really adds to the story that the Mexican economy started 2022 more positively than everyone expected, in spite of the tightening cycle by Banxico and the Fed risks that continue to accumulate," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "The problem is that the positive data will face significant downside risks in the coming months." Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed. "Banxico signaled in its statement that it might implement stricter measures to bring inflation back to its target levels," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note. "Quite a few market participants seem to expect a larger rate step in June. That means a lot seems to have been priced in already, which is also reflected in the robust peso." Mexico's peso has added 3.3% this month, on track to erase all of April's losses. The Brazilian real rose 1.6% against the dollar. Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat expectations as it reached its fifth straight record, according to data. The Colombian peso added 0.4%, rising for its third straight session, as crude prices extended their rally on signs of tight supply. A weakness in the dollar also helped lift Latam currencies after minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises. The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol each rose 0.9% despite weakness in copper prices on persistent worries about COVID-19 lockdowns hitting economic growth in top metals consumer China. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher. Data showed the country's producer price index rose 13.1% year on year in April, after rising 11.9% in March. The Russian rouble slumped 10% against the dollar as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and suggested more cuts would follow as inflation risks subside. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.15 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2462.79 2.31 Brazil Bovespa 111997.79 1.28 Mexico IPC 52192.83 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5255.55 1.24 Argentina MerVal 93469.10 2.408 Colombia COLCAP 1507.24 1.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7578 1.30 Mexico peso 19.7688 0.25 Chile peso 822.8 1.08 Colombia peso 3914.95 0.40 Peru sol 3.655 0.85 Argentina peso 119.4100 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 204 1.96 (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yield spreads tighten as rate hike angst eases

(Recasts, updates prices) May 26 (Reuters) - Yield spreads between core and peripheral euro zone government bonds tightened amid less hawkish signals from central banks, while Germany’s long-dated borrowing costs rose after recent falls tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. Analysts said minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting suggested...
BUSINESS
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Tightening COVID net, Beijing issues punishments and stark warnings. China's COVID-hit capital Beijing further tightened its dragnet on the virus with zero community transmission the target, punishing workplaces that flout rules or circumvent curbs and imploring residents to police their own movements. read more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Economy#Interest Rates#Chinese#Greater China#Anz
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos says he discussed defence deal with U.S. envoy

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed the extension of a joint military agreement with an envoy of defence ally the United States, after meetings with senior diplomats of four countries. Ambassadors of Japan, India and South Korea and the U.S. U.S....
WORLD
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German yields edge higher as Lagarde gains allies for gradual tightening

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, updates prices) May 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday as European Central Bank officials supported ECB President Christine Lagarde’s plan for gradual monetary tightening, while concerns about the economic outlook dampened risk appetite. Lagarde gained...
ECONOMY
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as retail sales miss estimates

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across steeper curve TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a move higher in oil prices was offset by domestic data showing that retail sales growth stalled in March, but the currency stuck to its recent sideways trading pattern. Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February, missing estimates for a 1.4% advance, as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors, data from Statistics Canada showed. A preliminary estimate showed that sales grew 0.8% in April. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia. U.S. crude prices were up 0.8% at $111.18 a barrel, while world stock markets broadly stabilized and bond yields eased as no hawkish surprises from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes helped soothe immediate worries over the impact of rate hikes on economic growth. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2825 to the greenback, or 77.97 U.S. cents, toward the middle of its range over the last week or so which was between 1.2762 and 1.2895. The Bank of Canada will hike its overnight rate by half a percentage point next Wednesday, according to all 30 economists polled by Reuters, who see interest rates at least a half-point higher by year-end than predicted just one month ago. Canadian government bond yields eased across a steeper curve. The 2-year fell 4.1 basis points to 2.500%, its lowest since April 28, and the 10-year was down 0.9 basis points at 2.765%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)
RETAIL
Reuters

Incoming Czech central bank chief wants more stocks, gold to make bank profitable - weekly

PRAGUE, May 25 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank needs to keep interest rates above standard levels, support the government in cutting budget deficits and urge wage restraint to avoid mostly supply-side inflation from spilling to the demand side, incoming Governor Ales Michl said in a magazine interview. Michl, whose appointment by President Milos Zeman was a surprise given his opposition to the bank’s year-long campaign of raising interest rates, reiterated he would propose keeping interest rates flat for some time after he takes over in July.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

455K+
Followers
333K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy