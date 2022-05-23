City of Aspen short-staffed in parks and rec, police

Memorial Day weekend always seems like the unofficial launch of summer. I myself am heading out and about on my first camping excursion of the season for some nature-inspired peace of mind. But don’t bust out those tank tops and flip flops just yet. Anything can happen as far as weather is concerned, so you need to be prepared. Here’s a list of new items I’ll be taking along as I try and force summer to happen this weekend whether she shows her face or not.

7 HOURS AGO