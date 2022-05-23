ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

City of Aspen short-staffed in parks and rec, police

By Carolyn Sackariason
Aspen Times
Aspen Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Due to a growing labor shortage within the city of Aspen, the public should expect to experience a decrease in services this summer in community policing and parks and recreation. City Manager Sara Ott said 10% of full-time positions are vacant in the municipal government and even more so...

www.aspentimes.com

Aspen Times

Aspen frozen in Hunt’s tracks

Neil Siegel coined a great term in the Mark Hunt School of Urban Planning (“Armory Building to nowhere,” letters, May 19, The Aspen Times). I figure I must not be the only one curious as to the status of the Main Street Bakery, the old Crystal Palace (new Restoration Hardware?) building, and the Domino’s corner. Can City Council just publish a letter in the papers and give us all an update? If the city is worried about vitality, why are these projects allowed to languish for years?
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Aspen needs a shakeup

Many of the letter writers name and blame restaurant and business owners, and even developers, for the construction mess in town, the lack of housing, and everything else. You might want to look deep into city government and ask how long it takes for a remodel permit to get your store or restaurant open.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Teen Spotlight: Considering short-term solutions for teacher turnover

Aspen School District is not the only district in the country facing teacher shortages as schools across the nation are struggling to find available staff to fill gaps in teacher positions. Still, the district has faced challenges with teacher retention and replacement this year, and some educators have expressed concerns...
Aspen Times

Alpine Aesthetic: 5 tips for a room refresh from Arhaus Studio Aspen

Growing up in Akron, Ohio, I vividly remember visiting one of Arhaus’ original furniture stores with my interior design enthusiast of a mother quite frequently. The log cabin-like structure opened my eyes to a mountain aesthetic far from the Midwest — one that I would ultimately end up living in as a grownup equally as obsessed with home décor.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Aspen Camp says thanks

The Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing would like to thank the following local people and organizations for the help and financial support that made our May 2-5 first ever pilot “Job Skills Training Camp” a huge success. We greatly appreciate five members of the Roaring Fork Leadership’s 2021-2022 Cohort, all of the donors in connection with the Roaring Fork Leadership’s efforts, Aspen Rotary, Aaron Aeschliman, Karl and Amy Hampton of the Foundation for the Advancement of Vocational Education, Herrera Painters, Aspen Rent-All, Builders’ First Source, Sherwin Williams, Cesar Macias, Phillip Kauti, Curtis Jones, and Robyn Joiner. Additional out-of-towners Christina Kratky, Billy Allen and Greg Bland also contributed. We are so grateful!
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Gear Guide: Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend always seems like the unofficial launch of summer. I myself am heading out and about on my first camping excursion of the season for some nature-inspired peace of mind. But don’t bust out those tank tops and flip flops just yet. Anything can happen as far as weather is concerned, so you need to be prepared. Here’s a list of new items I’ll be taking along as I try and force summer to happen this weekend whether she shows her face or not.
Aspen Times

Meredith Carroll: Every Aspen kid’s first friend: Miss Mare

“I don’t know if preschool will ultimately work out because I am telling you, she will never nap there,” I said matter-of-factly to Mary Wolfer, lovingly known as Miss Mare by everyone from her own children to most of Aspen’s leadership whose diapers she once changed. “On a mat? On the floor? With other kids in the room? No way.”
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Running with a Tough Crowd

As I write this, I know they are out there on the roads running, training. As soon as I stop typing this, I had better get out the door and get in some miles. The need to try to keep up is always present. The 60- to 69-year old age groupers are a tough crowd to run with.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Memorial Day ceremonies in Aspen this Monday

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, Memorial Day ceremonies will return to the Veterans Memorial at the Pitkin County Courthouse at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30. The public is cordially invited. The Veterans Honor Guard will present the colors, followed by Girl Scout Troop #15041 placing the traditional Memorial...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Bar Talk: A hand-shaken Piña Colada takes the edge off springtime snow

The joys of springtime in Colorado. One day it’s 75 degrees and you’re hiking in shorts and a t-shirt and the next day it’s barely 32 and snowing from sun-up to sun-down. That scenario is exactly what we experienced in Aspen recently (the snow started falling on...
Aspen Times

Aspen Times

