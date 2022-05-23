City of Aspen short-staffed in parks and rec, police

The Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing would like to thank the following local people and organizations for the help and financial support that made our May 2-5 first ever pilot “Job Skills Training Camp” a huge success. We greatly appreciate five members of the Roaring Fork Leadership’s 2021-2022 Cohort, all of the donors in connection with the Roaring Fork Leadership’s efforts, Aspen Rotary, Aaron Aeschliman, Karl and Amy Hampton of the Foundation for the Advancement of Vocational Education, Herrera Painters, Aspen Rent-All, Builders’ First Source, Sherwin Williams, Cesar Macias, Phillip Kauti, Curtis Jones, and Robyn Joiner. Additional out-of-towners Christina Kratky, Billy Allen and Greg Bland also contributed. We are so grateful!
