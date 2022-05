On Monday, May 23, at approximately 10:30 a.m., multiple officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Angenette Ave. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim in the front yard who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooter was immediately taken into custody.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO