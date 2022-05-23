ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Keysor 4th Grader Wins Contest For Original Music

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeysor Elementary School fourth grade student Reichen Bechtel garnered high accolades at the University of Missouri School of Music’s annual “Creating Original Music Project” statewide competition...

Awesome 92.3

Missouri State Fair Bud Stage Talent Line Up Set

A lot of familiar acts will be hitting the Bud Stage at the Missouri State Fair this summer. Some of the familiar acts include The Nace Brothers, Dirt Road Addiction, Clay Clear Band, Supermatics, and Mad Hoss Jackson. 2022 Bud Stage Lineup for the Missouri State Fair. The Nace Brothers...
SEDALIA, MO
feastmagazine.com

Irene’s BBQ, formerly Barbacoas del Norte, is opening its own brick-and-mortar in Columbia this fall

A barbecue pop-up concept founded by a trio of Barred Owl Butcher and Table originals is putting down roots in Columbia, Missouri. Irene’s BBQ, formerly known as Barbacoas del Norte, will open in the fall just north of Beet Box and Logboat Brewing Co. in Columbia's Arcade District. Barred Owl Butcher and Table co-owner, chef and head butcher Josh Smith, along with head baker Tim Eisenhauer and bar manager Frances Harvey, began collaborating on the pop-up in 2020, offering Austin-style BBQ platters for two once a month – and regularly sold out within hours of revealing the menu. The pandemic shifted operations to pick-up style, but after restrictions relaxed, the trio turned their attention to an opportunity to welcome guests into a space of their own for a sit-down meal.
COLUMBIA, MO
Pasta La Fata’s first brick-and-mortar shop will open in June, offering Italian staples and to-go meals alike

In Columbia, Michelle “Shelly” La Fata, owner of Pasta La Fata, is beginning the next chapter of her food story with the opening of her brick-and-mortar shop and deli. For the last several years, La Fata and her team have handcrafted pasta and other Italian-style delicacies for sale at the Columbia Farmers Market and other pop-up venues. With the opening of her shop, she’s expanding her crew, hours and creative capacity to serve flavorful Italian fare to her local community.
St. Louis American

Small schools make big tracks to state titles

It was a big weekend for some area small schools in the Missouri Class 1 and 2 State Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City. Principia dominated the field to win the Class 1 state championship, while Whitfield and Lutheran North finished in second and third place, respectively, at the Class 2 state meet.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Goats on the Go Mid-MO munch down pesky plants

COLUMBIA − Invasive plant removal can be a laborious and expensive chore. Bush Honeysuckles and Autumn Olive are two of Missouri's most common and stubborn eye-sores that can damage native growing plants. Some of the most practiced ways to remove the invaders is with herbicides, cutting, mowing, digging, burning...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Free Trip Tuesday to Margaritaville Lake Resort at The Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS – It’s Free Trip Tuesday, brought to you by Ryan Kelley, The Home Loan Expert. On Tuesday, May 24, you could win a trip for four to Margaritaville Lake Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks. It includes a three-night stay, 18 holes of golf, horseback rides, and much more. The winner will also get admission to the Big Surf Waterpark, the Jolly Mon Indoor Water Park, and Bridal Cave.
LIFESTYLE
showmeinstitute.org

Columbia Repeals Ban on Trash Roll Carts, Repeal of Ban on Dancing and Proms Is Next

Both Prohibition and the classic film Footloose (the original, obviously) teach us the lesson that banning popular things is generally poor policy (there are some exceptions, of course). Well, Footloose must have been entered at the last True-False film festival, because the Columbia City Council decided to heed this lesson and rescind the absurd ban on roll carts within the city of Columbia. Yes, the very same roll carts that are heavily used for trash service all around the nation.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Annual 'Run for the Wall' motorcycle ride makes its way through mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - The 32nd annual Run for the Wall made its way through mid- Missouri on Monday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders, ambassadors, road crews and chaplains on the Central Route across Interstate 70 are on their sixth day of their journey to Washington D.C. The group stopped at Harley Davidson in Columbia around 3 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Crawford County Man Wins P.B.R. Rookie of the Year Award for 2022

(Forth Worth) The 2022 World Finals in Professional Bull Riding, held this past week in Fort Worth, Texas, wrapped up Sunday. After the final day of competition, a 19-year-old from Crawford County Missouri was rewarded with a season-ending award. The hotly contested 2022 P.B.R. Rookie of the Year was decided...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Sandwich Lovers Need To Check Out This Hidden Gem In Columbia

In my time living in Missouri and learning more about the state, it seems to have a lot of General Stores. I Googled what a 'General Store' was defined as. A general merchant store is a rural or small-town store that carries a general line of merchandise. It carries a broad selection of merchandise, sometimes in a small space, where people from the town and surrounding rural areas come to purchase all their general goods. You might not expect to find one in Columbia Missouri with a population of over 120,000 people. But that is where you will find Pierpont General Store.
kmmo.com

BOTTOM OF SEVENTH, TWO-OUT GRAND SLAM LIFTS CAIRO OVER MUSTANGS

Cairo led after only one pitch of the Class 1 state quarterfinal-round baseball game against Northwest of Hughesville on Wednesday, but it was the last pitch of the game. The Bearcats’ Gage Wilson hit a two-out grand slam home run in the bottom of the seventh, enabling Cairo to end the Mustangs’ season, stunning the top-ranked team in the state 7-6.
CAIRO, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Central Bank of Boone County President Ed Scavone appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Central Bank of Boone County President Ed Scavone says they have 35 to 40 percent of the market share in Columbia, with $3-billion in assets. Central Bank of Boone County has 14 Columbia branches, along with 372 employees. They’ve also opened a mortgage office in Des Moines, a city that’s attracting talent from across the nation. Mr. Scavone was host Fred Parry’s guest on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Scavone discussed the importance of the bank’s employees and the Columbia market, and he also discussed the economy. Scavone says while gas and food prices are increasing, there’s no indication yet of a recession:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers

The two Democrats in Missouri's congressional delegation called for more action to address gun violence after a shooter killed 19 elementary students at a Texas school, while a Republican who represents Columbia and other parts of Mid-Missouri offered prayers. The post Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

One of Jefferson City’s largest employers to expand

We’ll learn details Tuesday morning about a new expansion project at Hitachi Energy in Jefferson City, one of the largest employers in the Capital City. Governor Mike Parson will be at the massive plant on Highway 94 at 11 am, celebrating Hitachi Energy’s 50th anniversary and the new expansion.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

