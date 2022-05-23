Keysor 4th Grader Wins Contest For Original Music

A barbecue pop-up concept founded by a trio of Barred Owl Butcher and Table originals is putting down roots in Columbia, Missouri. Irene’s BBQ, formerly known as Barbacoas del Norte, will open in the fall just north of Beet Box and Logboat Brewing Co. in Columbia's Arcade District. Barred Owl Butcher and Table co-owner, chef and head butcher Josh Smith, along with head baker Tim Eisenhauer and bar manager Frances Harvey, began collaborating on the pop-up in 2020, offering Austin-style BBQ platters for two once a month – and regularly sold out within hours of revealing the menu. The pandemic shifted operations to pick-up style, but after restrictions relaxed, the trio turned their attention to an opportunity to welcome guests into a space of their own for a sit-down meal.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO