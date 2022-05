The World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) first live meeting in two years kicked off on Sunday (May 22), and the cryptocurrency industry is out in force. The annual gathering of world leaders, central bankers, business titans and cultural influencers is an important event for the crypto industry, in large part because WEF was an early adopter in taking the world of digital assets seriously and giving it access to, and a hearing in front of, an influential global audience.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO